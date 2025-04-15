JAYO PLA Filament $42 $50 Save $8 A 4.4kg bundle of PLA filament that is rated for high-speed prints and now down to just $42 for a limited time. $42 at Amazon

3D printing is something that has been gaining more traction, as more affordable and easy-to-use devices make it to consumers. While there is still a learning curve for these products, at least there are plenty of tools out there to help with the experience. Of course, you still need filament to make prints, which can sometimes end up being a little costly in the beginning when experimenting.

With that said, we've found this deal on Amazon that knocks a 4.4kg bundle of PLA Filament down to just $42, which is 16% off its usual price. You get four colors in the set, with a 1.1kg spool of red, white, blue, and black. Furthermore, it's important to note that this filament comes in at 1.75mm.

Why is this Jayo filament bundle great?

For the most part, you're getting a top-rated filament set here produced by the folks at Jayo. The brand claims to provide filament that can be used at high speeds, with a print rating topping out at 600mm/s.

The brand also shares that the filament should deliver a consistent experience, without any clogs or bubbles. This is great if you're someone that's just starting out, because so many parts of the 3D printing process can be frustrating.

So if you've been looking to pick up a few spindles of filament for your projects, or for practice, now's going to be a good time to grab this bundle since it's down to one of its lowest prices that we've seen on Amazon.

Of course, if you're working on other projects that require more than PLA, you can always check out our guide that will help you choose the right filament type for your build. But if you're looking for PLA, then again, this bundle is going to be well worth picking up.