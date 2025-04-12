Most people, including the team here at XDA​​​​​​, will readily say that replacing an old hard drive with an SSD is the single most important performance boost that you can make. It's true, mostly, especially if that speedy SSD is going to be the main storage drive in your computer. But there are some storage situations where the hard drive is still king, and SSDs haven't quite got what it takes.

When I'm planning storage upgrades, I overwhelmingly favor hard drives, and they're the storage medium I use the most. At one point in the past, it was CDs and DVDs, but the amount of data I was creating soon outgrew removable media. Nowadays, I rarely buy SSDs except for new PC builds or to upgrade storage in devices like the ROG Ally X, but I'm always planning when I need to buy more HDDs to increase my storage pools.

6 To feed my NAS

It's a never-ending struggle to keep my storage needs met