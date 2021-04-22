Stolen Apple schematics confirm key details of next-gen MacBook Pro

So Apple recently got caught up in an interesting situation. Just as their latest event, where we saw a renewed iMac, a new M1-powered iPad Pro, and more, was unfolding, the developers of the REvil ransomware got hold of confidential information from Apple and were trying to blackmail them for a ransom. The hackers had allegedly gained access to these confidential documents by attacking Quanta Computers, a manufacturer of computers for a bunch of companies, including Apple. And they have threatened to release new documents every day until Apple pays the ransom. One of the stolen documents that got released shows what’s apparently the next-gen MacBook Pro, and the schematics seem to confirm a few things that have been rumored about the device for quite a while.

If these reports are to be believed, the first, and possibly most notable one, is that Apple is adding a lot more ports this time around. Apple has long been infamous for their laptops having exceptionally unexceptional I/O, but the new MacBook Pro codenamed “J316” (the 16 suggests that it corresponds to the 16-inch model) will seemingly come with an HDMI port, a USB-C/Thunderbolt port, and an SD card reader on the right side as well as two additional USB-C/Thunderbolt ports and a MagSafe port (surprise surprise!). Both this machine and the J314 (presumably a 14-inch model) are expected to be powered by upgraded Apple silicon and will come with both the improved I/O and MagSafe ports.

The new MacBook Pro will also apparently get rid of the touch bar and feature a more rounded, renewed design language. So if this ends up being true, we might have ourselves a long-awaited design refresh to the MacBook. While the first M1-powered MacBooks, both 13-inch models, were released by the end of last year, they looked identical to their Intel-powered counterparts, but with the iMac redesign finally arriving, there’s some hope for the MacBook in 2021 too. We’ll just have to wait and see.