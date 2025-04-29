Another day, another outrage over a Fortnite skin. This time, it’s pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter who has the world up in arms because her virtual counterpart dared to enter Epic Games’ digital playground. Forums lit up with complaints: "Who asked for this?" "Why her?" "What even is this emote?" However, this isn’t a rare or isolated case of community discontent.

Fortnite players didn’t take kindly to the plus-size Opal skin in 2023 or the branded Nike tie-ins. We’ve had a long history of complaining every time something lands in the Item Shop that doesn’t fit our very specific tastes. But maybe — hear me out — it’s time we all took a breather.

Entitled, but not entirely wrong

Community suggestions have helped shape Fortnite into what it is today