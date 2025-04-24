Summary Adaptive layer height saves time and filament by adjusting layer thickness based on model geometry.

Dropping perimeter count to 2 reduces waste, print time, and nozzle artifacts without compromising strength.

Choosing efficient infill patterns like gyroid and cubic lowers filament use while maintaining strength and print quality.

I didn’t realize how much filament I was wasting until I started making minor changes to my slicer settings. What began as a few tweaks to speed up prints quickly turned into a full-on overhaul of how I sliced nearly everything. These aren’t obscure experimental features or gimmicks — they’re practical, everyday settings that made my prints cleaner, faster, and more efficient. If you want to reduce waste without sacrificing quality, these settings truly made a difference.

7 Switching to adaptive layer height

This setting cuts time and saves filament fast