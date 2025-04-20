I use my laptop for hours daily and push it to the limit when writing articles, running apps, or playing games. It's a workhorse for testing various productivity apps, browser extensions, and other software. I also use it as my entertainment device and home server.

The problem with being so busy is that I seldom have time for housekeeping and only perform maintenance tasks when I encounter performance issues. I then waste time fixing petty problems that are slowing my laptop when I could be working or doing something productive. After missing a deadline, I stopped these five bad habits from stifling my laptop's performance, and you should too.

Related 7 apps that could be slowing your Windows performance Is your Windows laptop feeling sluggish? These seven apps could be affecting performance.

5 Letting programs pile up

Most of them are unused anyway