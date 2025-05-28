Cloud storage is an incredibly useful technology that makes it easier than ever to keep copies of your files forever. But it also has a few downsides, including cost, the potential for someone to gain access to your account, or the simple fact that you're trusting a major corporation like Google or Microsoft to keep your data away from prying eyes. And when Microsoft has a list of file types that aren't allowed on OneDrive, you know the company has at least some access to that information.

Recently, I got into the rabbit hole of self-hosting, and Nextcloud and Immich have proven to the perfect solution for hosting my files, keeping them safe, private, and allowing me to share them with the people that matter.

Why I was done with cloud storage

Finding common ground was tough

The biggest reason I personally wanted to move away from cloud services was the cost. I was done with paying $7 per month for OneDrive a few months ago, but I was nearing the 40GB limit on my free account (I've used OneDrive for a long time so I have some loyalty bonuses).

Meanwhile, my wife has always used Google Drive and Photos, so we were also split across platforms and neither of us wanted to concede. I've never been a fan of Google services — not necessarily for any rational reason, but I refused to switch — and she had similar feelings about Microsoft.

Paying for two cloud services made no sense, and on top of that, these services cost a lot more than what we really wanted to spend. Sure, $10 per month for 2TB isn't a bad deal by any means, but we also wouldn't be using anywhere close to that maximum capacity. So we were in limbo for a long while until the idea of self-hosting came along.

Nextcloud is perfect for file management

Everything is backed up and works as expected