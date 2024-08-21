Key Takeaways Vivaldi's issues forced me to find an alternative, even though I loved its multifaceted features.

Brave has been a great replacement with its speed and adblocking features, but lacks some Vivaldi features.

Feeder and Mozilla Thunderbird have helped fill the gap left by Vivaldi, providing RSS feed reading and email services.

For over a year, Vivaldi has been my go-to web browser after leaving Microsoft Edge behind. It wasn't perfect, but Vivaldi came really close with a lot of things, and I loved using it. Until it decided to stop working properly and wasting my time, which forced me to find an alternative.

The reasons I loved Vivaldi were more than it just being a great browser. It was my email client and an RSS feed reader that allowed me to stay on top of news (which is pretty important for someone in my position). So replacing it wasn't as simple as it may seem.

Why I stopped using Vivaldi

Some things are just too frustrating

I was pretty vocal about loving Vivaldi while I used it. In addition tot he compact UI and great productivity tools, I loved that it basically allowed me to replace my email client. Vivaldi wasn't perfect, though, sometimes it would suggest odd picks in the address bar and make it harder to get to the places I actually wanted to visit.

Related 5 reasons Vivaldi should be your web browser You may not have heard of it, but Vivaldi is the best web browser for a few reasons. Here are some of my favorites.

But it was only recently that the browser completely lost me. I started having an issue where the top suggestion in the address bar would take a second to be automatically selected, so I would open a new tab, type in "xda" and hit Enter, only to find myself in a Google search rather than the XDA homepage because I did it too quickly. It got old very fast. I waited some time, though, as I hoped it would be fixed with an update. It wasn't and the issue started happening on all my PCs, so I simply couldn't stick with it.

The last straw was the fact that Vivaldi didn't have an Arm version generally available when I reviewed my first Snapdragon X Elite laptop. I'd be okay with that normally, but I had already been thinking about switching for a while, so it was the final nail in the coffin.

Brave: My new browser

Lightweight and fast

Close

I wasn't sure where to go after ditching Vivaldi. I knew for a fact I wasn't using Google Chrome, which I've avoided ever since I've known about its existence, and I couldn't go back to Microsoft Edge, either. Firefox would have been a fine alternative, but I wasn't sold on it, either.

I've heard great things about Brave, so I decided to give that a try, and as it turns out, it was a good one. Brave is a very lightweight and nimble browser. It launches quickly and everything is very snappy, more so than just about every browser I've used. I had similar findings when I did some brief tests for our list of the best web browsers for gaming, but actually using it as my main browser made those benefits all the more obvious.

Related Best gaming browser in 2024 Looking for the best browser to use while gaming? Here are some of the best options

One of the cool things about Brave is the built-in adblocker, which is on by default, but it also has a built-in VPN (if you pay for it), and it doesn't try to shove anything crazy down your throat. I could do without some of the Web3 crypto features it has, but they're not intrusive.

You can sync your data across devices, but you don't have to create an account

Brave also doesn't seem interested in collecting your data, but it manages to offer modern capabilities. You can sync your data across devices, but you don't have to create an account with an email or anything like that. Instead, when you first set up the browser, you can set up a Sync Chain, which generates a random code made up of 25 words. You then enter that code on a new device to add it to the chain. The code also changes frequently so you can't just keep using the same one, so you can't expose your password by just writing it down in an unprotected sticky note. You need to have access to Brave at almost all times to add new devices to the sync chain.

What I miss from Vivaldi

Brave nails all the basics of a web browser, in my opinion, but there are small things I miss from Vivaldi, even exclusing the additional features like the RSS reader and email client. One notable one is the ability to tile two tabs side-by-side in the same window. I often have to juggle multiple tabs at once, and this is a useful features that made things much easier for me. It's not exclusive to Vivaldi, either, but for some reason, Brace doesn't have it yet.

Another smaller one is one of the options that appears in the context menu: Copy link text. I didn't think this would be that useful, but when I started writing weekly reports, I used this a lot to copy the titles of articles without any formatting. This has made it ntoiceably more time consuming to write said reports.

Feeder: An RSS feed reader

Keeping up with the news

Brave may not have an RSS feed reader built in, but thankfully, there are plenty of options out there with extensions that do the same thing, so this wasn't overly difficult. Feeder is an RSS feed reader than works on all kinds of devices, with both a web version and mobile apps.

The app does come with various paid tiers, but the free version is more than enough for my needs. Through the extension, I can easily see how many new items are in my feeds, and I can read the headlines easily without having to switch tabs, so it's easy to stay on top of everything. I can add up to 250 feeds in the free plan, so that's plenty for me, but the paid plans do have perks, including faster update times (the free version updates every 30 minutes at most).

Feeder can sync your feed list across devices if you sign in, but you can also import and export OPML files if you'd rather not create an account.

Mozilla Thunderbird

A surprisingly good email client