The best part about 3D printing is that you can print so many functional objects that you can use all around your house. Whether it's measuring cups for your kitchen or a vase for your living room, you can simply print them at home instead of purchasing them from the store. I took the idea quite seriously earlier this month and printed some handy accessories for my home office setup. Not only did it help make my desk clutter-free, but it also boosted my productivity, since my office space ended up looking a lot cleaner than before.

During this process, I figured that I had a lot of things on my desk that had no designated space. Everything from external SSDs to SD cards to action cameras to my laptop itself -- they're all kept in random spots on the desk that add to the clutter and take away from the minimalistic look I was going for. That's why I decided to 3D print some cool storage solutions for my home office setup. These prints can house your documents, peripherals, small and large accessories, and pretty much anything lying on your desk -- so that you can concentrate on your work without getting distracted by random objects lying around. Here's how you, too, can upgrade your work-from-home setup!

5 Stackable storage boxes

Store more by stacking

The best way to save as much space as possible when you have a small desk is to try and use more vertical space. How, you ask? Well, the best way to go about it is by using stackable storage boxes or containers. These containers can house a variety of different things inside multiple compartments. Once you've filled up the first container, you can stack another one right on top with the same amount of available space to store your belongings.

You can print as many of these containers as you like depending on the amount of stuff you have lying around on your desk. Personally, I find it quite useful for storing external SSDs, dongles, charging adapters, USB cables, etc. Use the bottom-most layer to store items that you don't access frequently. The top layer can be for storing your car keys, wallet, and other such items that may be of use every day.

4 Drawers with separators

For all the small objects

While large storage boxes are good for big objects that can easily be spotted, they're not ideal for small items that are easy to misplace. For such objects, I recommend printing a set of drawers with compartment separators inside them. This particular storage drawer print has six drawers, so it has ample space to store any small objects on your desk. The best examples I can think of are USB thumb drives, micro SD cards, headphone adapters, wireless earbuds, etc.

These are tiny objects that you may also use regularly, so putting them in stackable containers may make it hard for you to find them when you need them in a hurry. Print the chassis in multiple parts if your printer doesn't support such high prints, and glue them together. Place the drawer set either on your table if it's large enough, or next to your desk on the ground so it's easy to reach in a jiffy. It's also useful for storing TV and AC remotes. Perhaps dedicate the drawer at the bottom just for remotes?

3 Under-desk laptop storage

Why should your laptop consume space

Like me, if you use a laptop connected to a monitor, chances are that you use it in clamshell mode. In such situations, you don't need to have your laptop on your desk in front of you. That's exactly why this under-desk laptop holder was designed. Print it, stick or screw it in place under your desk, and simply slide your laptop into the holder. All the ports still remain accessible, so you just have to reroute your monitor cables and adapters through the cutouts on the holder.

This is one of the most convenient ways of storing a laptop without taking up any space on top of the desk. In fact, if you do the cable management right, it also makes your desk appear a lot cleaner, and as though your monitor has a built-in operating system since it gives the illusion of an all-in-one desktop. There are other models too, if you want to keep your laptop on the table for better accessibility.

2 Documents and books holder

Neatly arrange your files and folders

Some professions require dealing with lots of documents that you may have stored inside multiple folders. Or, if you're old-school, you may still be using physical notebooks to jot down notes. Either way, a document stand can come in handy. Slot your folders into the stand instead of stacking them one on top of the other. The stand makes it easy to find the right document quickly.

The slots on the stand are quite slim to keep the documents in place. However, you can increase the size of the model in the slicer if you wish to use the same model for other purposes. For instance, you can use it as a dock for multiple smartphones, or a stand for 2-3 laptops if you have a long desk where multiple people work.

1 Under-table drawer

Keep handy items in reach

If you've mounted your laptop on one side under the desk using the model above, it's time to put the other side to use by printing an under-table drawer to house items that you want to reach quickly. You can allocate this drawer for storing stationary, candy, perhaps some quick snacks when you're hungry, or even your phone if you want to keep it away when working to prevent distractions.

There are several models with different designs and of various sizes available on all 3D printing model websites, so pick the one that's appropriate based on the size of the documents you're going to store. If you have thick folders or hardback books, I would recommend opting for one with a wide storage gap for each section.

Make the best use of space

These storage hacks are some of the best ways to put your 3D printer to good use. Print as many boxes, containers, or drawers as you like and place them in different spots in your home office. You won't have to crowd your desk with unnecessary items, and you'll know exactly where to look when trying to find something important.