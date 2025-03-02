For nearly 20 years, Notepad++ has been a staple in my workflow—one of the first programs I install on every new computer, yet I never gave much thought to its origins. I admittedly never paid much attention to the release notes, and when I did, I never really noticed anything unusual. Recently, I found myself wondering about its backstory. As a widely used open-source tool with no commercial ambitions, there had to be a deeper story behind it—and there was.

Not only is Notepad++ shaped by open-source principles and a passionate community, but its creator, Don Ho, has used it as an unexpected platform for activism—embedding political messages in release notes to advocate for human rights and denounce censorship.

Over the years, Notepad++ has endured attacks from Islamic extremists, DDoS assaults from the Chinese government, and boycotts from France’s far-right. Yet, it remains one of the most downloaded text editors in the world, consistently updated, and a favorite at XDA.

Related How to download Notepad++ in Windows Notepad++ is one of our favorite source-code editors; here's how to install it on your Windows computer.

From rejection to revolution

Why Don Ho built the text editor he needed