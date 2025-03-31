Our modern, digital lives churn out terabytes and terabytes of data per day, and most of it is pretty important to us. Those photo rolls of memories with friends and family, important documents, and other files are all kept on storage drives, but what happens if a drive dies? With data recovery being time-consuming, expensive, and not always reliable, it's already too late to worry about keeping a backup copy on another device.

The depressingly common occurrence of personal data being lost because of inadequate backup strategies led to the creation of World Backup Day, which is celebrated every year on March 31. Well, maybe celebrated isn't the correct term, but it's turned from a simple Reddit tale of woe into a worldwide phenomenon with plenty of big corporate sponsors. The only thing the organizers want you to do? Generate at least one backup of your data on that day so you won't end up dataless.

What is World Backup Day?

A timely reminder to back up your important data before it's too late