The world of bedroom programmers and the open source movement as a whole is full of colorful characters and fascinating stories. It's why we have software with names like "The GIMP" and weird recursive terms like "GNU" for "GNU is Not Unix."

However, perhaps one of the strangest stories I've come across is that of TempleOS. An operating system created entirely by one man, which is interesting enough, but the details of how TempleOS came to be and the struggles of its creator in the background are what really make it one for the history books.

Related 5 reasons you should try using open source software From privacy concerns to a sense of community, here's why open source software is great.

The man behind the software: Terry A. Davis

Terry A. Davis was an electrical engineer and programmer, born in Wisconsin and later living in Washington, Michigan, California, and Arizona. Starting on an Apple II at school, Davis later learned assembly language on a Commodore 64. Despite holding a master's degree in electrical engineering, he worked as a programmer on VAX computers for years.

So far, so unremarkable, but his life took an interesting if unfortunate turn in the mid 90s when Davis began experiencing manic episodes. These were serious enough to require repeated admission to a psychiatric ward. These episodes were accompanied by paranoid delusions involving space aliens and men in suits following him around.

This culminated in a wild drive across the country, dismantling his car to look for tracking devices, and trying to escape police custody after an officer picked him up wandering the desert. Ultimately, Davis was diagnosed with schizophrenia. This condition made it difficult for him to work, and eventually Davis went back to living with his parents, making do with social security payments. Often incoherent, it seems that on the subject of computers and computer programs he remained lucid, and capable of programming.

Related Take a look at the history of Windows up until Windows 11 Windows 11 is a great operating system, but there's a lot that's led to where we are now. Let's take a look at past Windows releases.

On a mission from God

And, program he did! Driven by a "spiritual awakening" in his own words, Davis began working on an operating system of his own, which would eventually be known as TempleOS. However, at first he named it the "J Operating System", and then "LoseThos." This is a rather oblique reference to the film Platoon where a character says the words "lose those" as part of a longer line. He briefly referred to it as "SparrowOS", but eventually settled on TempleOS.

So what is TempleOS?

In the creator's own words, TemplOS is "an x86-64, multi-tasking, multi-cored, public domain, open source, ring-0-only, single-address-map (identity-mapped), non-networked, PC operating system for recreational programming."

Source: Terry A. Davis (Public Domain)

Davis stated that TempleOS was really just for making video games, and that it doesn't have any internet or network support. Davis believe that he was in direct contact with (the Abrahamic) god, so TempleOS is full of references. Davis was also raised Catholic, which is why TempleOS was programmed in "HolyC", which is a variant of C/C++.

It uses the RedSea file system, also created by Davis, and as you can tell from the screenshots runs in 8-bit ASCII, with the graphics system built right into the source code. TempleOS maxes out at 640x480 VGA with 16 colors. According to Davis, God communicated these specifications to him specifically to make it easier for children to read the screen.

Related Linux vs Unix: How do they differ? Determining the differences between Linux and Unix requires a lot of nuance.

TempleOS has a completely original compiler and kernel. There are also some games for it with similar Biblical themes. In After Egypt, players travel to a burning bush, where a random text generator acts as an "oracle." In total, Davis wrote over a hundred thousand lines of code for TempleOS.

Close

Anyone can enter the temple

Sadly, Terry A. Davis passed away in an incident involving a train in 2018, but TempleOS is alive and well. In fact, the OS as well as everything associated with it has been transferred to the public domain. You can visit the TempleOS site right now and find several links to the files.

TempleOS has a vibrant Reddit page as well as Discord. The software itself is interesting for its own sake. It's rare to have a new operating system, much less one that's essentially coded by a single person as an obsessive hobbyist. However, I have no doubt that TempleOS wouldn't be nearly as notable if not for the story, personality, and intrigue of Terry A. Davis' life and untimely end.

All the code that he feverishly wrote will likely endure, and TempleOS has real value as an educational tool, and a way for hobbyist programmers to actually look at the guts of a basic operating system. That there's a community around TempleOS is also something I think is wonderful.

Terry also proves that even severe mental health issues don't mean that someone can't contribute to society or have a meaningful life. As part of his legacy, his family has asked his supporters to donate to mental health organizations such as The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and National Alliance on Mental Illness.