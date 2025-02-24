Perplexity AI is a real-time, conversational search engine that can help users with timely answers and the latest information on nearly any topic. It has a free tier and a paid tier, and though its capabilities grow with a paid plan, the free tier is still immensely powerful. The LLM (language learning model) is intended to be conversational, but not at the expense of accuracy. Perplexity AI provides high-quality search results, but like any platform, it isn't perfect.

Whether you're using Perplexity AI to write an email you've been putting off, do some research for a school paper, or just as a way to find something different for dinner, there are tips and tricks you can use to improve your results. Perplexity is especially focused on fact-checking, research uses, and summarizing documents. Use it to get the gist of a lengthy news report without scanning the entire thing, but remember to perform independent fact-checking outside Perplexity itself.

8 Use the focus button

Narrow your focus

One of Perplexity AI's most powerful tools is the Focus button, located in its search bar on the bottom left side. Clicking this button allows you to choose between Web, Academic, Math, Writing, Video, and Social to better narrow your search results and provide better guidance for the language model. You can see the mode you currently have selected at a glance. If you've chosen Web, it will simply show Focus, but any of the other settings will show their respective name.

7 Stay organized with Spaces

Stop wasting time hunting down previous searches