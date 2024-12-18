Stream Deck Neo
The Stream Deck Neo is the newest member of Elgato's Stream Deck family. It's simpler, more compact, and affordable than most other Stream Decks on the market. This $100 accessory comes with 8 programmable keys with LCD, two touch sensors, and a digital info bar screen. It's easy to customize and set up, and it also works well on macOS and Windows.
Stream Decks primarily target gamers, but they offer many creative uses to enhance busy workflows. Whether you’re a graphic designer, a video editor with lots going on , or you’re juggling a creative business and its projects, there are likely many ways a Stream Deck can help boost your creative workflow.
Elgato Stream Deck Neo review: A simple accessory with keys to unlock a more efficient workflow
A glorified macro pad that could be a productivity game changer