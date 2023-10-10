It's time for Prime Day again, with the promise of deep discounts on electronics and other gadgets. One of the categories that always get prices slashed during the big shopping events is streaming boxes, as they're a popular impulse buy to adjust for the deficiencies of most inbuilt TV solutions. During Prime Big Deal Days, you can get a well-regarded streaming device from Roku with a deep discount, no matter if you want to stream in HD 1080p or in 4K.

Roku Express HD

Roku Express (2022) $22 $30 Save $8 Save 27% off the new Roku Express HD streaming device and give an old TV some smarts. Perfect for the guest room, or kitchen, or anywhere else that you want to catch up on your streaming backlog. $22 at Amazon

The new Roku Express is an affordable way to give an old TV a new lease on life. During Prime Day, you can save $8 off the usual price. That's not quite the lowest price we've ever seen it drop to, but it's pretty darn close. For that, you get 1080p streaming that works with all the major streaming services, including Disney+ and Netflix. This streaming device might be small in stature, but it's big in value, with support for fan-favorite Roku features like private listening on mobile, automatic software updates, and a giant selection of free live TV channels that you won't find on any other streaming box.

Roku Express 4K+

Source: Roku Roku Express 4K+ $30 $40 Save $10 Roku's cheapest 4K capable streaming box is even more affordable with $10 off for Prime Big Deal Days. You get HDR, 4K streaming, and it's USB powered, although you'll need a 1A adapter as most TV ports are only 500mAh. $30 at Amazon

The Roku Express 4K+ is one of our favorite streaming devices, partly because it is simple to set up and operate. It can stream content in 4K and HDR, and Roku's built-in search makes it easy to find what to watch. Roku upgraded the wireless connectivity so that it won't struggle with 4K streaming, and you can $10 off the usual price during Prime Day. That's 25% off the usual price, meaning you get more simple streaming for your cash. It also works with Apple AirPlay and HomeKit and both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

