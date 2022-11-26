So, you've been watching and learning from your favorite streamers online, and you're finally ready to go live on your channel. Streaming is not just about playing a video game in front of a live audience. It's also showcasing your personality, interacting with your live viewers, and making them feel like they're all friends who are hanging out in a virtual room. There are plenty of things to keep in mind while streaming, and the last thing you want is your streaming gear getting in the way of everything.

We highly recommend spending some money to upgrade your existing setup or start building a foundation to finally go live. And with all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals flowing in, now is the time to scoop some good streaming gear without paying full price. Here are the best deals on streaming equipment that you can pair with your streaming or gaming PC:

Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 $120 $150 Save $30 The Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 is perhaps the most popular streaming accessory out there right now. It comes with 15 customizable keys that let you switch screens, launch media, adjust audio, and more. It's fairly simple to set up, and it works with a bunch of streaming software including OBS. $120 at Amazon

HyperX QuadCast HyperX QuadCast $90 $140 Save $50 The HyperX QuadCast gaming microphone is one of the best mics out there right now. It carries an affordable price tag and offers a lot of good features too. If you don't like the color red, then you can also pick up the HyperX Quadcast S, which is basically the RGB version of this microphone. $90 at Amazon

Logitech C920x HD Pro Webcam Logitech C920x HD Pro Webcam $60 $70 Save $10 The Logitech C920x is one of the most popular webcams out there. It can be used for both regular office meetings and live-streaming on platforms like Twitch. It has support for stereo audio which means everyone can hear you crystal clear. There's also support for HD light correction. $60 at Amazon

Logitech Litra Glow Premium LED Streaming Light $50 $60 Save $10 The Logitech Litra Glow is a small, mountable square LED light that offers a soft, diffused light to make your face look the best on camera. It's powered by USB, and it comes with an extendable three-way monitor mount. $50 at Amazon

Source: Corsair Elgato HD60 X $150 $200 Save $50 The Elgato HD60 X is one of the best-value external capture cards out there. Being an external device, it won't require a PCI slot inside your PC. It has ports to hook up HDMI cables, a single USB-C to the receiving PC, and some 3.5mm jacks for monitoring captured audio. $150 at Amazon

Elgato Green Screen Elgato Green Screen $130 $160 Save $30 A green screen is great to hide your background on stream. This collapsible green screen is easy to carry around, and it takes mere seconds to get it up and running. It features a wrinkle-resistant screen that's optimized for Camera Chroma keying. $130 at Amazon

Well, these are the best early Cyber Monday deals we could find on streaming gear right now. You don't have to buy all of them together, but we highly recommend getting at least a good-quality microphone and a camera. It's really important to consider how you look and how you sound while streaming, so those are the two main pieces of equipment to grab. We've added a bunch of other deals to our collection of the best Black Friday PC and gaming deals page, so be sure to check it out while you're here. Many Black Friday deals are still active, so grab them while you can.