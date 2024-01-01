Let’s say you’ve bought the most powerful CPU that money can buy for your gaming needs. If you’re an overclocking aficionado, you’ve probably outfitted the processor with a premium cooling solution to push it past its thermal limits. Once you've overclocked your CPU, the next logical step is to test it using stress test utilities like Intel Burn Test and Prime95.

These are applications that subject your processor to extreme (and unrealistic) workloads to ensure your CPU can operate under overclocked parameters. Stress testing tools aren’t just good for checking the stability of your processor after an overclock; you can also use them to diagnose CPU-related errors if your PC starts to malfunction.

Before you begin

Although stress testing is a relatively safe procedure, there are a couple of things you should keep in mind. For one, you should avoid running these torture tests for more than a couple of hours, especially if you’ve significantly bumped up the CPU voltages.

You should also stay away from the extreme modes in many stress test applications as they can expose your CPU to unrealistic workloads. If your processor doesn’t have proper cooling provisions, the abnormally high temperatures can even damage it during the testing procedure.

I also advise keeping a close eye on the CPU’s clock speed and temperature during the stress tests. If the processor hits very high temperatures, it can undergo thermal throttling and reduce the clock speeds, which defeats the entire purpose of overclocking.

How to stress test your CPU using Intel Burn Test

There are plenty of stress test tools out there, but Intel Burn Test remains my preferred method to test my CPU overclocks. Despite the name Intel in its title, it can also test the stability of AMD processors, and it's a solid free-to-use tool for both beginners and experts.

Extract the IntelBurnTest.zip folder after downloading it from this link. Run IntelBurnTestV2.exe with administrator privileges. Modify the stress level and the number of threads and torture tests by changing their respective values. (Optional) Enable the Output results to results.log option if you want to make a record of the number of tests your overclock profile passed. Click on the Start button to initiate the tests.

For most users, I recommend setting the stress level to standard or high, with the number of tests kept at the default value of 10.

How to stress test your CPU using Prime95

If you want to take the stress tests to the next level, you can go for Prime95, which has some of the most taxing workloads for your CPU. I wouldn’t recommend it if you’re a complete beginner, as it can potentially damage your system if you run small FFT loads without adequate cooling.

Download the latest release of Prime95 from the official link. Extract the zip folder and run prime95.exe as an administrator. Enter the number of CPU cores and pick the type of workload for the torture test. (Optional) You can pick the Custom mode if you want to enter different values for the FFT size. Press the OK button and wait for Prime95 to finish executing the torture tests.

How stable is your CPU?

When you stress test your processor, it’s possible to experience a system crash. A Blue Screen Of Death shouldn’t be that big a deal as long as you haven’t put your CPU through the grinder for hours on end. But if the test continues to fail in the first few rounds, your processor settings are highly unstable, and you should turn down its clock speed and core voltage.

If your processor passes the stress tests without its temperatures exceeding the 90°C threshold, then congratulations. Your system shouldn’t run into any processor-related issues while gaming and performing everyday tasks. But if you're unsatisfied with your current CPU parameters, you can dial up the overclock settings and initiate another round of torture tests.