Windows 11 24H2 was a pretty positive update, but it still contains a lot of bloat that Microsoft keeps around. While the Redmond giant has never been too fond of allowing people to cut off the fat, there are third-party tools out there that can do the job for you. Tiny11 has been a staple among people who want less Windows 11 in their Windows 11, and now the developer has released a new version for 24H2.

NTDev releases the Tiny11core maker for Windows 11 24H2

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Tiny11's creator, NTDev, announced that Tiny11core maker now works with Windows 11 24H2. If this is the first time you've heard of the app, Tiny11 allows you to pick and choose which apps and services you want when you install Windows 11. It's a great way for people to cut out all the unwanted features before installing Window 11 on their PC.

If you'd like to learn more about what Tiny11 can do for you, check out João Carrasqueira's recent hands-on with the app. When he gave it a try, he noticed that the Tiny11 core weighted in at 2.65GB, "a more than 50% reduction compared to the 6.34GB of the original Windows 11 ISO." As such, it makes for an excellent choice if you want to remove excessive, unwanted apps while also saving space on your drive.