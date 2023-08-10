Most people are skeptical about anything that comes for free, as it’s generally associated with cheap stuff and shady terms and conditions from unknown sources or brands. However, things change when you hear that a respectable and well-known company offers free stuff. I mean, there’s nothing better than getting free stuff, and it gets better when you find out that T-Mobile is the company responsible for offering students five years of free internet.

T-Mobile’s Project 10Million has been around for quite a while, and it was created to help remote learning by offering free internet and mobile hotspots for 10 million eligible households while it would help bridge “the homework gap,” as there are millions of homes and children without access to steady and reliable internet. But how exactly does this work, and how can you take advantage of this service? Don’t worry; we will walk you through every step to see if you qualify.

What you'll need

There are different ways to get free internet from T-Mobile, but as a rule of thumb, this service is available for students in grades K-12, who are also receiving benefits from the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) or other government programs, including Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Medicaid, and more. You can start the process once you have those two requirements in check.

Head over to T-Mobile’s website Scroll down until you find the Apply for your child section and press Apply now Complete the information as the student’s parent or guardian, which will have you writing down your name, email address, and your preferred language. Fill the information concerning your address, which will work better if you have the same shipping address. Set up a four-digit pin for added security of your account. Fill the student’s information, which will have you writing down your State, School District, School name, and Student ID. This will open a new section that will allow you to upload any file that proves CEP status, and if you don’t have any, you can also use proof of enrollment on any of the government’s programs to aid students. Press submit, and you will have completed your application process. You will receive an email shortly after sending your application telling you whether you’ve been approved or not. If approved, you must also complete the steps in the email, which start by clicking a Link to verify your email address. Confirm your home zip code and check the box to agree with the terms and conditions. Finally, you must enter your e-signature and check the box to accept the agreement to complete the process.

Final Thoughts

And there you have it. You can now enjoy free internet thanks to T-Mobile’s Project 10Million. This service will give 100GB of free internet data per year to each participating household for five years, including a free mobile hotspot so they can use their internet on any device. The best part is that you don’t need to be one of T-Mobile’s clients to enjoy this service, as it is not linked to any account you have or might have had with T-Mobile. You just need to qualify and get ready to enjoy free internet.

