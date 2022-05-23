College students will start paying more for Apple Music in certain regions

Apple offers some great deals and products for students. For example, college/university students in certain regions get discounts on both select subscription services and hardware purchases from the company. These offers include an Apple Music Student plan that typically costs 50% less when compared to the Individual (standard) plan. This encourages students — who tend to be young and on limited budgets — to pay for the service. As an additional incentive, the Cupertino tech giant even includes free Apple TV Plus access for those subscribed to Apple Music’s Student plan. Unfortunately, though, this tempting bundle will become more expensive in some countries. Apple will automatically start charging subscribed students more for this plan — if they reside in an affected area.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Alright so I guess this is where my journey with Apple Music ends

I stopped using the service as of lately anyway and I won’t accept a price hike, even if it’s $1 more, similar to what I did with Netflix

I prefer using my iPod classic and massive iTunes library from now on pic.twitter.com/zRjTBKNJeU — a_a – DekaFumo Flan my beloved (@NewMacBookUgly) May 18, 2022

Apple has started sending emails to Apple Music Student plan subscribers. The notification alerts affected users that the company will start charging them more for their subscription. It’s worth noting that the tech overlord won’t wait for users’ confirmation. If the price increase is a deal-breaker for you, you will have to manually cancel your subscription. Otherwise, Apple will continue to charging you more indefinitely.

Affected Countries

The list of affected countries includes (but is not limited to):

Australia

India

Indonesia

Israel

Kenya

Malaysia

New Zealand

Philippines

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

South Africa

The new price tags in these regions depend on the local currency and original pricing of the service. The reason behind this change that particularly affects the Apple Music Student plan remains unknown for now.

Is this price hike affecting you? If so, which region are you residing in, and do you plan on cancelling your subscription? Let us know in the comments section below.

Via: MacRumors