Split Fiction is the latest game from Hazelight — the same studio that made other great co-op titles such as It Takes Two and A Way Out. While many might hear the word co-op and think of games like Call of Duty, where you play online with friends, or Borderlands, which allows you to play through the same experience as your co-op partners, Split Fiction and other Hazelight titles have a different definition of co-op. These games require you to play through the game with a friend via in-person or online split-screen.

Thanks to the unique design of Hazelight's titles. I think that it would be important for other studios to recognize the success and follow up with their own co-op titles for players who want more of that experience.

Players long for connection

It shows in the games we play

Source: MIDiA Research

The COVID pandemic separated many people and kept us apart for upwards of two years. While some went out, many stayed inside and isolated themselves. This created a longing for connection, and it is based on a study done by VGInsights. The study, released in 2024, showed a rise in co-op titles released on Steam over the years. The number released in 2018 and 2019 was about average, with around 380 new co-op titles released yearly. In 2020, this number jumped to 647 and has been rising ever since. 2023 saw the largest number of co-op titles released at an astounding 799. The study states, "Covid saw a peak in co-op game interest as catching up in the real world was swapped for social gaming sessions."

Another study by MIDiA Research released back in 2023 also showcases the popularity of co-op titles. The study focused on various game types, with couch co-op being included. It revealed that around 24% of adults aged 25 to 34 prefer couch co-op titles. This number was 22% in adults aged 20 to 24. This does not include games that include online co-op, but I imagine the results would be higher with this included.

Follow what's popular

You might get places