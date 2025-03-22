Split Fiction is the latest game from Hazelight — the same studio that made other great co-op titles such as It Takes Two and A Way Out. While many might hear the word co-op and think of games like Call of Duty, where you play online with friends, or Borderlands, which allows you to play through the same experience as your co-op partners, Split Fiction and other Hazelight titles have a different definition of co-op. These games require you to play through the game with a friend via in-person or online split-screen.
Thanks to the unique design of Hazelight's titles. I think that it would be important for other studios to recognize the success and follow up with their own co-op titles for players who want more of that experience.
Players long for connection
It shows in the games we play
The COVID pandemic separated many people and kept us apart for upwards of two years. While some went out, many stayed inside and isolated themselves. This created a longing for connection, and it is based on a study done by VGInsights. The study, released in 2024, showed a rise in co-op titles released on Steam over the years. The number released in 2018 and 2019 was about average, with around 380 new co-op titles released yearly. In 2020, this number jumped to 647 and has been rising ever since. 2023 saw the largest number of co-op titles released at an astounding 799. The study states, "Covid saw a peak in co-op game interest as catching up in the real world was swapped for social gaming sessions."
Another study by MIDiA Research released back in 2023 also showcases the popularity of co-op titles. The study focused on various game types, with couch co-op being included. It revealed that around 24% of adults aged 25 to 34 prefer couch co-op titles. This number was 22% in adults aged 20 to 24. This does not include games that include online co-op, but I imagine the results would be higher with this included.