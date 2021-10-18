Developers can now submit the Data safety form for the Play Store’s upcoming Safety section

Google has been working on a new Safety section for the Play Store. The company first announced the new section in May and revealed that it would provide users with valuable information about how apps use their data. A few months down the line, Google detailed the info it required app developers to disclose in the Safety section. It also announced that developers would be able to share the necessary information for review in the Google Play Console starting October. As promised, Google is now rolling out the Data safety form in the Google Play Console.

In a recent blog post, Google announced that developers can now submit the information required for the upcoming Google Play Safety section using the new Data safety form in the Google Play Console. The form has started rolling out to some developers today, and it should reach everyone in the next few weeks. To fill out the form for your app, you can head over to the App content section in your Play Console and look for the new “Data Safety” section.

Google recommends reviewing these guidelines before submitting the form to avoid rejection. The company also urges developers to submit the form early so that users correctly see the information reflected in the Data safety section when it rolls out in February 2022. If you don’t submit the form on time, Google will prevent you from publishing new app updates on the Play Store. The enforcement on apps without approved forms will start in April 2022.

Google notes that submitting the form may require a meaningful amount of work. To help developers prepare, the company has highlighted the following resources:

For additional information, check out Google’s blog post.