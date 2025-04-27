Subnautica 2’s development team, Unknown Worlds Entertainment, shared key details regarding their highly anticipated sequel. In Subnautica 2’s first dev vlog, Design Lead Anthony Gallegos laid out some detailed plans for the scope and development of the game.

He made clear that Subnautica 2 will offer an expanded underwater survival experience, while keying in on the addition of multiplayer co-op, moving over to Unreal Engine 5 for a new world, and privileging player feedback throughout the early access phase.

The first Subnautica game garnered significant adoration from survival genre fans. There’s simply nothing out there quite like the anxiety-inducing atmosphere that Subnautica provides. Its a masterclass in creating tension with surprises around many corners.

t does all that while simultaneously allowing players the creative freedom base-building games offer. As an award winning title, Subnautica’s sequel has a strong legacy to live up to.