With everything going on with Twitter, many folks are looking for new. That's where Substack Chat might come in as a good option.

Substack has created a new way for creators to get in touch with their audience. In its announcement, Substack Chat is imagined as a writer or creator's "own private social network." The creator or writer can set the topic and will also be able to set the rules and moderate.

This kind of interaction is nothing new, with many creators on the platform creating their own Slack and Discord channels for their audience. While it isn't the most convenient since it requires using a third-party solution, it does allow creators and subscribers to connect in a different way. Of course, Substack seeing this as an opportunity, created its own space that will do much of the same things as these other platforms.

Substack Chat icon

By enabling Chat on Substack, creators and subscribers will now be able to stay within the Substack system. Creators can choose to have the chat available to all readers or to make things more exclusive by offering it to paid subscribers. For the time being, users will be able to interact in chat by downloading the Substack app for iOS and hitting the chat icon in the menu bar towards the bottom.

This could be great timing for Substack, as users on Twitter have been looking for new places to have conversations ever since the acquisition of the platform by Elon Musk. With reports of price increases for Twitter Blue and other changes, Substack Chat could become a new home for many. Unfortunately, for the time being, it will only be available to iOS users. But, Substack does have plans to offer it to Android users in the future, along with pushing the feature to its web interface. If you're someone that aspires to write their own work and wants to reach an audience, you should probably give Substack a try.

Source: Substack

Via: The Verge