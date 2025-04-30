Windows 11 was released in October 2021. I bought a PC a couple of years before it came out, so it arrived with Windows 10 Pro preinstalled. I have other PCs, but still use this six-year-old HP Omen as a primary production machine. Perhaps I’m lazy or didn’t want to mess with a perfectly good Windows system until now. It’s time to upgrade, and I decided to take a calculated risk and opt for an in-place upgrade.

Usually, in these situations, I will perform a clean install and proceed from there. However, it’s been a long time since I did an in-place upgrade, so I decided to go for it. There is nothing wrong with doing an in-place Windows upgrade from one version to another; however, I needed to ensure I took the proper steps to succeed. So, in this instance, I upgraded from Windows 10 22H2 to Windows 11 24H2.

5 Backup data

Protect data if disaster strikes