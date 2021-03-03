Sunrise Weather app Delivers the Forecast with a Beautiful UI

Temperatures are going to be rising as spring is right around the corner in the northern hemisphere. To track the change in weather, and keep up to date with your local forecast, you should consider getting a new Weather app. Sunrise: Local Weather Forecasts & Radar Maps is an app that comes from an XDA community member, as a simple and elegant weather app.

Sunrise is a great app for getting detailed information on local weather, or in specific locations. Track the humidity, air quality, visibility, UV index, wind speeds, and more. All of your weather information is shown on one page, which you can scroll through to see all of the available information.

Features:

● Multiple weather providers: National Weather Service (weather.gov), Foreca.com, Weatherbit.io, Open Weather Map, Australia’s official weather data (Bom.gov.au), Canada’s official weather data (Weather.gc.ca), Yr.no, Smhi.se…

● Current weather condition and hourly, 10-day weather forecast.

● Alerts for Strong Wind, Heavy Rain, and Heavy Snow, and Thunderstorms through.

● Rain, snow alarm.

● Quick-view weather forecast using the widget.

● Radar: A weather radar is used to locate precipitation, calculate its motion, estimate its type (rain, snow, hail, etc.), and forecast its future position and intensity.

● Sunrise, sunset, full moon night with the provided information.

● Air quality, UV index, humidity, visibility, dew point, air pressure, wind speed, and direction.

Sunrise focuses on having a simple and effective UI. The background animations are made to match your current weather situation. Snow, rain, wind, etc, will be shown behind your weather data. You can track multiple cities by adding them to your list of tracked locations.

To get the most accurate weather data, Sunrise uses weather.gov for weather in the U.S. and weather.gc.ca for Canada. The app is free to download from the Google play store, with premium features available to unlock. Premium users will have access to live radar, an ad-free experience, and more premium features to come.

Check out the official XDA thread here.

