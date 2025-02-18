Cloud gaming is a neat utility when you want to game on the move, but what if you already own a behemoth of a gaming machine? Well, you can leverage remote game streaming tools to run your favorite titles on your battle station and enjoy them on a different device. But then you’ve got to choose between a Sunshine server + Moonlight client and a Parsec machine. As someone who has experimented with both, I’d rate the holy Moonlight/Sunshine combo higher than its rival.

4 Advanced features aren’t paywalled

Subscription fees, begone!