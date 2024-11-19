This article was published as part of our ongoing partnership with Supcase.

We're just a couple of weeks out from Black Friday, which means retailers and brands are already starting to drop prices on some of our favorite tech products. And if you've been looking to pick up some cases for your phone, tablet, watch or laptop — we think this deal from Supcase and i-Blason is going to be right up your alley.

As you can imagine, Supcase and i-Blason have a wealth of great options, with their iPhone 16 cases being some of the more interesting options, providing users with full access to the Camera Control button. Now, we're not just talking about being able to press it, but instead, you get full access to the touch controls as well, thanks to the brand's unique case technology.

With that said, Supcase and i-Blason are now holding their Black Friday sale which takes up to 80% off some of their best cases. You can purchase directly from the Supcase and i-Blason websites, or you can grab these deals from Amazon. When buying through Amazon, you'll get discounts automatically, but you may need to clip coupons to achieve maximum savings.

If you're shopping on the Supcase website be sure to use code "DEALS" to save 15% site-wide, while on i-Blason website you'll need to use code "BFRIDAY". And be sure to check out the clearance section for each brand as that's where you'll see the deepest discounts with up to 80% off. Or if you want to keep things simple, shop on Amazon, and look through the Supcase store or i-Blason store, and you'll still be able to get some excellent deals on some great cases.

iPhone 16 / iPhone 16 Pro cases

Supcase UB Grip case for iPhone 16 Pro Max The UB Grip case delivers excellent protection and manages to still keep things looking stylish thanks to its sleek design. But the real highlight here is that you still get full access to the iPhone's new Camera Control button despite it being protected by the case. $26 at SUPCASE $26 at Amazon

Supcase UB Mag case for iPhone 16 Pro Max $15 $19 Save $4 The UB Mag case from Supcase has a transparent design but still provides enough protection to keep the phone safe from drops and bumps. You also get full access to the Camera Control button. $15 at Amazon $19 at Supcase

i-Blason Armorbox for iPhone 16 Pro Max The Armorbox from i-Blason delivers the best protection for your iPhone. It features a rugged shell that covers every inch of the phone, features MagSafe, and a built-in kickstand. Furthermore, you get full access to the Camera Control button. $30 at Amazon $30 at i-Blason

For the most part, you're going to be getting the best prices if you go direct through Supcase and i-Blason. Of course, the purchase process may be a little easier if you're an Amazon shopper. Regardless of which way you choose to purchase your cases, there are going to be a ton of options. This sale will be available starting today and will go through Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Also, be sure to check out the clearance section for both brands to save big. Just make sure to act quickly because things may sell out.