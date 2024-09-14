The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro are now available for preorder, with the new phones packing an A18 chip, Camera Control button, and Apple Intelligence. And before they arrive, it might be a good idea to stock up on some new accessories, considering that the iPhone is a huge monetary investment, with a price tag starting at $799. And while there are lots of different iPhone 16 cases to choose from, we think those from Supcase and i-Blason are going to be worth taking a look at. Not only do the cases provide excellent protection from bumps and drops, but you also get features like MagSafe and a built-in kickstand.

But what really takes things over the top is that you'll still have access to the slick touch controls of the Camera Control button, even when it is being protected by the case. Supcase and i-Blason were able to accomplish this by creating a custom button overlay that features 46 capacitive conductive copper pins that provide the accuracy that allows users to tap, slide, and swipe across the protected Camera Control button without any issues. And for a limited time, during the preorder launch window, both Supcase and i-Blason are offering discounts up to 10% off, making it a great time to buy some cases for your new iPhone.

iPhone 16 Pro Max cases

Save 7% Supcase UB Grip case for iPhone 16 Pro Max The UB Grip case delivers excellent protection and manages to still keep things looking stylish thanks to its sleek design. The case offers fantastic protection against drops and bumps and even has a MagSafe kickstand that can even double as a phone grip if needed. But the real highlight here is that you still get full access to the iPhone's new Camera Control button despite it being protected by the case. $26 at Amazon

Take 10% off Supcase UB Mag case for iPhone 16 Pro Max The UB Mag case from Supcase delivers when it comes to protection and features. The transparent design allows you to admire the iPhone 16 Pro Max, while also providing a barrier that will keep the rear safe from scratches and dings. The case also features MagSafe to and, despite being completely enclosed, you can still access the full features of the Camera Control button, with seamless touch controls at the ready. $19 at Amazon

Take 7% off i-Blason Armorbox for iPhone 16 Pro Max The Armorbox from i-Blason is exactly what you need if you're looking for the best protection for your iPhone. Not only do you get a rugged shell that covers every inch of the phone, but you also get a camera cover that ensures you won't get a cracked lens when dropped. The case also features MagSafe, a built-in kickstand, and the Camera Control button is full usable even though it's also protected. $30 at Amazon

iPhone 16 Pro cases

Take 10% off 2 items Supcase UB Grip case for iPhone 16 Pro The UB Grip case from Supcase provides the perfect blend when it comes to style and protection. Not only do you get top-end protection from drops and bumps, but the case also looks pretty good as well. In addition to a sturdy design, you also get MagSafe compatibility for all your favorite mounts and accessories, along with a built-in kickstand, and access to the Camera Control button. $26 at Amazon

Save 7% now Supcase UB Mag case for iPhone 16 Pro The UB Mag case from Supcase is the perfect case for your iPhone 16 if you're looking for something a little more sleek. The case offers plenty of protection and also looks good as well, showing off the rear of the phone with its semi-transparent design. The case features MagSafe to connect to compatible accessories, and you can still freely use all the features of the Camera Control button. $19 at Amazon

Take 7% off i-Blason Armorbox for iPhone 16 Pro The Armorbox from i-Blason provides the best protection you can buy for your iPhone 16 Pro. Not only do you get a rugged design that's meant to withstand hard drops, but it also features nice perks as well, like MagSafe and a built-in kickstand. You even keep access to the unique touch features of the new Camera Control button despite it being protected with an overlay. $30 at Amazon

iPhone 16 Plus cases

Take 10% off Supcase UB Grip case for iPhone 16 Plus $26 at Amazon

Save 7% Supcase UB Mag case for iPhone 16 Plus $19 at Amazon

Save 10% now i-Blason Armorbox for iPhone 16 Plus $30 at Amazon

iPhone 16 cases

Save 10% on two items Supcase UB Grip case for iPhone 16 $26 at Amazon

Take 7% off right now Supcase UB Mag case for iPhone 16 $19 at Amazon

Take 10% off i-Blason Armorbox for iPhone 16 $30 at Amazon

As you can see, there are a wide range of cases available, and these are just some of our favorites. Of course, if you don't see something that you like, we encourage you to check out the Supcase store and i-Blason store on Amazon. You'll be able to find even more iPhone 16 cases, but also other cases as well, for popular phones from brands like Samsung and Google. And as a reminder, be sure to act quickly, because the iPhone 16 retail launch is right around the corner, and you wouldn't want to miss out on those awesome deals that knock up to 10% off.