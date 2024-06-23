The Google Pixel 8a is already more durable than most of the best smartphones you can buy, in part because it's a midrange device. The phone uses a plastic back instead of glass, and that means it won't crack as easily. The aluminum rails aren't polished, so they won't scratch like polished finishes will. Still, if you want to protect your Pixel 8a, you're probably going to get a great case. Is it better to go with a thin-and-light case or a rugged one with the most protection?

The answer will depend on a few factors, with your preferences and daily use case chiefly among them. If a rugged case is what you're after, you might consider the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro case. It's affordable with a price of $25, and it adds a ton of protection to your device. The main case features a two-layer design for absorbing shocks, and you can add more durability by using the belt holster clip when stowing your Pixel 8a away. There's also a built-in screen protector and kickstand.

All this comes at the expense of the case's thickness and weight, so you'll have to sacrifice your Pixel 8a's compact form factor in exchange for the added protection. As long as you're willing to make that deal, the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro case is a very solid option for Pixel 8a owners.

About this review: Supcase sent us its Pixel 8a case as part of its partnership with XDA. It did not have any input on the contents of this review.

Pricing, specs, and availability

Supcase has been making its Unicorn Beetle Pro case for years, and this iteration is made specifically for the Google Pixel 8a. It's available from Supcase's website and from Amazon, where it costs $25. The case only comes in black, and it includes a belt clip holster and a built-in screen protector. For simplicity's sake, I'll refer to this case as the Supcase UBP for the rest of this review.

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro for Pixel 8a Material Multi-layered TPU and polycarbonate plastic Wireless Charging Support Yes Weight 189.94 grams Included Screen Protector Yes Thickness 1.54 in. Fingerprint scanner compatibility Yes Expand

What I like

It's more durable and rugged than the average phone case

Close

The thing that immediately separates the Supcase UBP from other Pixel 8a cases is its protective elements. It's made out of a mix of TPU and polycarbonate plastic. There's a flexible layer that surrounds the top, bottom, and sides of the case. This will help the Supcase UBP absorb shocks incurred from accidental drops. You don't want a case to necessarily be made out of strong materials, because all the force from drops and shocks will just be passed onto your smartphone. That's why the Supcase UBP has a flexible layer and a hard plastic layer. This two-layer design adds durability, but it also adds thickness.

It can require a bit of force to pull out the plastic display frame from the Supcase UBP. When installing this case, you'll need to pull at the flexible plastic layer on one of the corners and remove the plastic display frame. This is the part of the case that is connected to the inbuilt screen protector. After removing the protective film from the screen protector, the display frame piece of the Supcase UBP snaps onto the Pixel 8a. From there, you just need to put the plastic display frame — with the Pixel 8a attached — back inside the other half of the case. It's not a difficult process, but there is a learning curve, and you can't be afraid to apply some force to separate and install the Supcase UBP case.

I didn't do any drop tests with the Supcase UBP, but the company says it has been tested in drops up to 20 feet. It certainly looks the part, even if I don't recommend dropping your Pixel 8a from that height in any circumstances. The built-in screen protector and USB-C port plug will keep dirt and debris out of your smartphone. I took my Pixel 8a with the Supcase UBP installed and tossed it in some desert sand, and none of it got inside. All I had to do was wipe off the case and the rear camera bar, and it was good as new. In essence, if you're looking for durability, this case has it.

The kickstand is great for propping your phone in a pinch

Aside from the case's overall durability, the two main benefits that come from using the Supcase UBP are the kickstand and the belt clip holder. I've used plenty of different mobile kickstands — both those attached to cases and standalone accessories — and the best ones are built into your smartphone's case. That way, you always have it when you need it. The Supcase UBP kickstand is easy to set up, sits flush with the back of the case when not in use, and locks into place when deployed.

The belt clip holster isn't really my style, but it adds a hard shell of protection to the display and corners of your smartphone. I'd feel extremely confident about my Pixel 8a surviving a drop with the Supcase UBP and its holster attached. It clips onto a belt or bag for easy access, if that's something that makes sense for your daily use.

What I don't like

The built-in screen protector is a no-go for me — but you might like it

I'll preface this section by saying that I'm not a huge fan of screen protectors in general. I find that they scratch and crack far easier than your phone's glass — and that's by design — creating a situation where you're preserving the look of a display you'll never really enjoy. With the inbuilt Supcase UBP screen protector, the company is using plastic film. This won't crack or shatter like tempered glass might, but it also won't be as durable. It's better suited for preventing scratches than cracks. However, there's one thing I don't like about the Supcase UBP screen protector that goes beyond my personal distaste for them as a whole.

The screen protector included has a small, circular window that makes using the under-display fingerprint reader possible. It isn't a cutout, because there is still film covering the display. I'm calling it a window because the screen protector looks and feels different in this area, and the circle is very obvious in some lighting situations. To me, the screen protector completely throws off the look of the phone, and I wouldn't want to use it.

For what it's worth, you can remove the screen protector. It takes using a heat gun or hair dryer to warm the adhesive before manually pulling the film off, and then cleaning the leftover residue. If you don't like the screen protector, but like the Supcase UBP case, this process of removal isn't a fun experience getting started with a brand-new case. I wish the case and the screen protector were more separate, so people could decide whether they wanted it without needing to remove it manually.

Should you buy the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro case?

Close

You should buy the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro case if:

You need the extra protection that is offered by the Supcase UBP

You're willing to accept the compromises that come with the case's thickness and comfort

You want a case with an integrated kickstand, pre-installed screen protector, and an option holster

You should NOT buy the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro case if:

You aren't often in situations where the Supcase UBP's durability would come in handy

You want the thinnest and lightest case possible

You aren't intrigued by the extras, like the kickstand or holster

There was a time when everyone needed a case as thick and rugged as the Supcase UBP to keep their phones safe. After all, Otterbox is still a household name today due to how it ushered in the first wave of durable phone cases. However, now that phones are more durable, these ultra-rugged cases aren't as necessary. Still, for people who work or spend a lot of time outdoors, something like the Supcase UBP will be a must-have. I don't think I need to rock a Supcase UBP during my day-to-day life as a writer, but I'd put it on my phone while camping or hiking.

It all depends on where your priorities lie. If you want the most durable and feature-rich case you can get, the Supcase UBP is a fantastic option. It has protection, a kickstand, a screen protector, and a holster included for less than you'd pay for a high-end case these days. But if style and thinness are most important, avoid the Supcase UBP. Most of all, the Supcase UBP does exactly what it's trying to do. This is a case designed for rugged lifestyles first and foremost, and it fits that use case perfectly.