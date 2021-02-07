Super Bowl 2021 Halftime show: How to watch and who’s performing

While the Super Bowl is first and foremost an American football match, it’s also a great source of musical entertainment thanks to the Halftime Show.

Whether it’s Beyonce, Justin Timberlake, Madonna, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, or Bruno Mars, many iconic musical artists have performed on the Super Bowl Halftime Show stage in the last few years.

Like millions of other people, you might be planning to watch the Super Bowl just for the Halftime Show musical performance. But who will be performing on the 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show, and how can you watch them?

Who’s performing?

During the Super Bowl 2021 Halftime Show, three-time Grammy winner The Weeknd will be performing. While the singer hasn’t unveiled the songs he’ll be singing in his performance, he’ll likely perform a range of his hit songs.

Since debuting a decade ago, the singer has released four studio albums and 43 solo singles. Three of his studio albums, Beauty Behind the Madness, Starboy, and Afterhours, charted at number one on the US Billboard 200.

Meanwhile, five of his singles reached the summit of the US Billboard Hot 100. These include The Hills, Can’t Feel My Face, Starboy, Heartless, and Blinding Lights. The Weeknd has also scored a string of top 10 hits on the US Billboard Hot 100, including Love Me Harder (featuring Ariana Grande), Call Out My Name, Pray For Me (featuring Kendrick Lamar), I Feel It Coming (featuring Daft Punk), Earned It, and Smile (featuring Juice World).

Expect to hear The Weeknd sing several of these hit songs during the Halftime Show. What’s certain is that performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show has been a lifelong dream for The Weeknd. Last year, he said: “We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year.”

Over the past few months, The Weeknd has kept tight-lipped about his Super Bowl Halftime Performance. But on February 2nd, he took to Twitter to post a teaser of his highly-anticipated performance:

When is the Halftime Show?

This year’s Super Bowl is set to kick off on Sunday, February 7th, at 6.30 pm ET. But as is always the case, there’ll be a musical performance halfway through the show. The Weeknd’s Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is expected to start at around 8 pm ET and could last for up to half an hour.

How can you watch the Halftime Show?

If you have a cable TV package, you’ll be able to watch the whole Super Bowl on CBS. But for those without a cable subscription, there’ll be Super Bowl live streams on CBS All Access, Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Who is performing the national anthem?

Although The Weekend will be the star of the Super Bowl 2021 Halftime Show, there’ll be other musical performances. Before the match kicks off, Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church will sing the US national anthem. Meanwhile, Grammy Award-winning singer H.E.R will perform America the Beautiful. You’ll be able to watch their performances during The Kickoff Show (CBS), which starts at 6 pm ET and finishes just before the American football match starts.