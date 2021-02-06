Best last minute TV deals for an awesome Super Bowl experience: Watch the game in style!

The Super Bowl is this Sunday, February 7! I know, time is weird this year, right? It still feels like New Year’s Day to me. But, time marches on, and it’s just about time to enjoy some football! As you’re preparing for the kick-off, you’ll want to keep in mind something that can’t wait until the last minute to buy–a new, state of the art TV! Who doesn’t want to watch the Big Game on a big screen? Retailers know that you may need a new set, and some great Super Bowl TV deals are going on now! Here are just some of the best we’ve found:

Going Big

You want a really big Super Bowl TV, but you don’t want to play really big prices? You’ll want to go with this Hisense 75-inch 4K Smart TV. This H6510G model has everything you need to enjoy the game, with a 4K UHD screen, Android TV built-in, and–oh yeah, being seventy-five inches. At Best Buy, you can get this TV for $630, saving $370 in the process.

Go Big with the Hisense 75-inch TV

If 4K Isn’t Enough

What if you don’t think 4K is enough? Let’s go to 8K, then! Samsung currently has their impressive 8K TVs on sale, just in time for the Super Bowl, of course! The 55-inch Q900 QLED Smart TV is available for $2,000–which is an incredible $1,500 off the MSRP! You’ll get the 8K experience on a nicely sized TV. You can also sign up for a payment plan that lets you pay $41.87 over 48 months, which is way less of a cost barrier for most of us!

Incredible Viewing Experience

One of the best 4K TVs around is probably the LG OLED Smart TV. The CX 55-inch OLED pixels emit their own light, offering a wider and more vivid range of colors, and the α9 processor will keep everything running smoothly. With a 120hZ refresh rate and FreeSync built-in, this is great for watching movies and playing games. The LG CX isn’t just one of the best Super Bowl TVs–it’s one of the best TVs, period, and you can grab it from Amazon for just $1,400.

The Best Around

Budget, Not Cheap

Not everyone has hundreds of dollars to spend on a new TV. There are Valentine’s Day gifts to buy, after all! Don’t worry, though, as even if your wallet is a little tight, there’s still a great new TV for you. The Insignia 43-inch Fire TV is only $250 at Amazon, and it’s a solid choice for anyone looking for a new set. This 2020 model has Fire TV, 4K UHD, and Alexa built-in. You can also upgrade to the 50-inch model for just $50 more.

Save with Insignia's 43-inch 4K TV

The Runner-Ups

