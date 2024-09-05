Key Takeaways Super God Mode is an advanced version of Windows God Mode that creates shortcuts to system settings and commands.

Installation is simple - download files, run .BAT file, and let the app scan your computer for various commands.

After the scan, organize and utilize different folders with your new shortcuts for easy and quick access to Windows features.

Have you heard of Super God Mode? Neither had I until I found out that it had received an update to make it a lot better. I wanted to give it a spin before I ran a piece about it, and what I saw was actually really cool. As such, I wanted to do a guide on what this app does, and how to put it to good use.

What is "Super God Mode"?

There's a good chance you already know about Windows' God Mode. If you haven't, God Mode unlocks some advanced features that advanced users can use. One of these features lets you extract links within Windows and turns them into a shortcut. Super God Mode takes this specific feature and makes it even more advanced - hence, "Super God Mode."

If you're still a bit uncertain as to what Super God Mode actually does, here's an example. Let's say your Windows Update is having some serious issues, and you need to keep running the Windows Update troubleshooter to get it unstuck. To do this, you open Control Panel, get it to display all items, then click on Troubleshooting, then click "Fix problems with Windows Update." This then launches the troubleshooter, but it's kinda inconvenient to do that every time.

Here's the cool thing; the text that reads "Fix problems with Windows Update" is a shortcut that opens the troubleshooter. You're familiar with shortcuts; you use them all the time when you double-click an icon on your desktop to launch an app. And - just like your desktop shortcuts - the troubleshooter shortcut acts as a command that tells Windows to go fetch a specific service on your computer. So, why not use an app that digs through Windows, finds the shortcut command that opens the Windows Update troubleshooter, and then creates a shortcut that you can place on the desktop or within a file and can double-click any time you please to run it? That's what Super God Mode does.

How to install Super God Mode

Fortunately, getting set up with Super God Mode is pretty easy. First, head over to the project's GitHub page and scroll down to the section that reads "How to Run." Under "Option 1 (Easier): Using .Bat Launcher," download the two linked files in the same location. Then, run the .BAT file. It should automatically pop up a CMD window, which then opens a much more user-friendly GUI window. Be sure to keep the CMD window around - we're going to be using it again very soon.

How to use Super God Mode

Now that Super God Mode is up and running, here's what to do next.

How to initiate a scan with Super God Mode

When you boot up Super God Mode, you're going to see a ton of settings that may seem daunting at first. Don't fret; the developer was kind enough to set everything up for you in advance. If you're not sure what you're doing with this screen, just hit the "Run Script" button and let the app do its thing.

If you are interested in what's going on, you can hover over each setting to see what it does. By default, Super God Mode will scan your computer for every kind of system link and bundle it into a folder. You can toggle what gets scanned using the "Control Outputs" panel on the right, disabling the links you don't want to be scanned. The scan itself doesn't take too long, so don't feel you need to cut down on links purely to save time.

On the left are some handy options. If you're after a link that Windows didn't put there, be sure to check "Include third-party app URL protocols" so Super God Mode knows to fetch them. Also, you can do a deep scan of your system with the bottom option, albeit it'll take more time to complete. Otherwise, the options are personal preference.

What to do after Super God Mode finishes its scan

Once you click "Run script," the CMD window will begin listing off everything that Super God Mode is scanning. Once it finishes, a folder titled "Super God Mode" should be created in the directory where you ran the script. Go ahead and open it up.

You'll now see an array of different folders to choose from. Here's a brief rundown of some of the more useful ones:

Deep Links : This one has some handy links for opening troubleshooters and accessing parts of Windows Defender. It also contains the shortcuts for Control Panel, Text to Speech, and Default Programs, which can be nice to have on hand if you use those apps often.

: This one has some handy links for opening troubleshooters and accessing parts of Windows Defender. It also contains the shortcuts for Control Panel, Text to Speech, and Default Programs, which can be nice to have on hand if you use those apps often. System Settings : If you want a quick shortcut to a system page, you can find it here. Even better, you can find links to system settings within system settings here, too. Want to bring up the Narrator window without having to go through the Ease of Access window every time? Grab the "easeofaccess-narrator" shortcut and you're ready to go.

: If you want a quick shortcut to a system page, you can find it here. Even better, you can find links to system settings within system settings here, too. Want to bring up the Narrator window without having to go through the Ease of Access window every time? Grab the "easeofaccess-narrator" shortcut and you're ready to go. Special Named Folders: This contains links to folders that may be of great importance to you. You can bring up the Downloads folder, the My Music folder, or even the Fonts folder with the shortcuts found within this folder. Top tip: if you're sick to death of opening the Run command every time you want to visit the AppData folder, grab the shortcut from here instead. It's a lot easier.

What to do with your new shortcuts

Now you have the shortcuts for your most used settings. However, why stop there? Remember; these are shortcuts to apps and services on your PC, just like the ones on your desktop. That means you can copy them, move them around, and organize them just as you can with your regular shortcuts.

The easy way to use these shortcuts is to slap them on your desktop and call it a day - but why stop there? Why not make folders on your desktop for specific shortcuts - say, one for troubleshooters, one for Ease of Access shortcuts, and so on? It'd be a lot easier to go through those than to boot up Settings for the hundredth time. For the system links, you could put them on a USB stick and make a Swiss army knife of shortcuts you can invoke just by plugging it into a PC. The choice is yours.