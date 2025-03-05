In the world of PC hardware, hyperbole comes easy. It's fairly common to see a graphics card, CPU, or monitor being hailed as the next big thing. While the numbers might support such claims, the actual experience isn't often different from what gamers are already used to. Super ultrawide monitors, however, might be one of the few exceptions to this rule — gaming on one of these beasts is legitimately a singular experience.

Compared to a regular 16:9 or even a 21:9 ultrawide monitor, a super ultrawide monitor boasts a 32:9 aspect ratio and a 44.5" or 49" screen size. The first-hand experience of using a super ultrawide monitor is as impressive as those numbers would make it seem, and my colleague Joao described it well in his review of the LG UltraWide 49WQ95C. Put simply, if you're itching for a "game-changing" upgrade to your gaming experience, a super ultrawide monitor is unparalleled.

Related 4 reasons why a 32:9 monitor is perfect for a desktop setup My current setup includes three standard monitors, and a big 32:9 screen would be perfect for increasing my productivity.

6 Better than dual monitors

Seamless gaming without bezels