Supercharge the Pixel 6’s Quick Tap to Snap feature with Tasker

Google officially unveiled the Pixel 6 series earlier this week. Unlike the Pixel 5, the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are flagship smartphones, featuring the all-new Google Tensor SoC, high refresh rate displays, and upgraded cameras. In addition, the phones feature a host of new software features that set them apart from other flagship Android phones in the market. Quick Tap to Snap is one such feature that lets users double-tap on the back of the device to open Snapchat right on the homescreen. With Tasker, you can now do much more than open Snapchat with this new gesture.

The Quick Tap to Snap gesture on the Pixel 6 series utilizes Android 12’s new Quick Tap gesture. Tasker developer João Dias has released a new update for the powerful automation app that lets you utilize this new gesture for a variety of actions. As highlighted in a recent Reddit post, Tasker now lets you customize the Quick Tap gesture to perform almost any action. You can even use it to trigger different actions when your phone is in portrait or landscape orientation. Check out the video embedded below to see how you can set up the feature on a supported Pixel device.

If you’re interested in giving this new feature a go on your Pixel device, here are a couple of premade projects you can try:

Follow the steps shown in the video above to set up these projects on your Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 4, or Pixel 3 XL. If you don’t have a device with Android 12 at the moment, you can use Tap,Tap instead. The app will enable a similar gesture on your phone and you can configure it to trigger a Tasker Event. Follow the steps given in the Reddit post linked above to get started.