The AI revolution has arrived to your favorite note-taking apps. Whether you want to summarize a long note, change its tone, or draft an outline for your upcoming summer trip, these AI-powered note-taking apps can get the job done in no time. In this guide, we will explore the cream of the crop, exploring how they harness artificial intelligence to elevate the way we jot down ideas, snippets, and inspirations.

You don’t necessarily need a brand-new AI PC to run these AI models within your preferred note-taking tools. Let’s glance over our top picks and make your note-taking journey smarter!

5 Evernote

Let’s start the list with one of the oldest note-taking tools out there – Evernote. It was recently acquired by an Italian-based company, Bending Spoons, and ever since then the note-taking app has received a steady stream of updates. One of the latest additions is AI integration to help improve your notes in minutes.

Evernote has supercharged the search menu with AI enhancements. One useful feature is ‘instant recall’ to help you find astute information quickly and reliably. It is smart enough to understand and find your notes using natural language. For example, you can simply ask, "Where are my notes with videos?" and get relevant results.

You can also search for terms like "What should I pack for my trip to Italy?" and receive relevant information pulled right into Evernote. As for AI features within the notes editor, you can summarize a note, fix typos, translate, and change the tone. If you aren’t satisfied with the results, click regenerate to get another result.

Other usual goodies include tags to organize your notes, a robust calendar integration with Gmail and Outlook, tasks, reminders, and more. The free plan is quite limited now. The Evernote Personal subscription starts at $15 per month.

4 Notion

Speaking of the top AI note-taking tools, how could we leave Notion off the list? Known as Notion AI (no surprise here), it comes with a long list of features to craft and tweak your Notion pages on the go. You can simply use the ‘/’ (Slash) command and type AI to glance over all the features.

You can translate your Notion pages, change the tone to add a professional or casual touch, summarize a page, improve the writing by making the content shorter or longer, find action items, or ask it to write content for you. We asked Notion to write an introduction on Personal Knowledge Management and here’s how it fared (check the screenshot below). Neat, isn’t it?

After that, we asked Notion to come up with Christmas gift ideas for a 5-year-old and here are the suggestions it came up with. You can also get instant answers to your questions and even pull insights from hundreds of pages at once.

Overall, Notion has done a commendable job of implementing AI features. As for other features, you can use a block-based editor, reminders, integration with third-party apps, real-time collaboration, and more. An individual free plan is available, or, you can add Notion AI to your workspace for $8 per member per month.

3 Craft

Craft has integrated ChatGPT-powered AI assistant across its desktop and mobile apps. The Craft free plan utilizes the GPT-3.5 model, while paid subscribers can enjoy the powerful GPT-4o to unlock the full potential of Craft.

Craft calls it an AI Assistant, and it’s quite similar to Notion AI in many ways. You can ask it to continue writing, summarize a document, fix spelling and grammar, improve writing, generate a title and table of contents, make it shorter or longer, and even change tone. We asked Craft Assistant to generate gift ideas for a housewarming party, and here are the answers we received in return. You can copy or share the answer, and if you want to keep it on-file, select to insert it into your Craft page.

Since Craft’s AI model is powered by ChatGPT, its answers won’t disappoint you. Craft paid-plan pricing starts at $8 per month, which comes with an upgrade to the GPT-4o model. Other add-ons include calendar integration, daily notes, reminders, eye-catching document backgrounds, the ability to publish your documents on the web, and more.

2 Reflect

Reflect is the newest entrant in the note-taking space. In such a short time, it has generated a good amount of buzz among productivity nerds. As for the AI features, Reflect calls it the AI Palette, which gives you several options to generate content.

You can create a to-do list, list key takeaways, fix spelling and grammar, write a short or long summary, rephrase writing, generate title options, create an email, and more. We used it to generate an email to ask for leave for 5 days, and here is what it came up with. We ran several other prompts to generate content, and Reflect didn’t disappoint us a bit with its advanced use of GPT-4o.

Reflect can be your ultimate productivity booster with useful features like daily notes, tasks, maps, backlinks, private sharing, end-to-end encryption, and more. The paid plan starts at $10 per month, with a 14-day free trial period.

1 OneNote

OneNote is another note-taking app with Copilot integration. However, the AI features in Microsoft’s solutions are available on Windows only. Copilot has seamless integration with OneNote, and it can generate summaries, create to-do lists, analyze your ideas, rewrite notes for better clarity, and create new content based on your prompts and context.

Copilot goes a step further by creating new pages, notes, and sections in your OneNote notebook. You can even draft a plan and ask it to give ideas on any topic. Since it’s powered by the latest ChatGPT model, it is quite accurate in generating answers.

Besides Copilot, OneNote can help you create an ideal digital closet with templates, tags, powerful search functionality, integration with Microsoft 365 apps, cross-platform availability, and more. OneNote is completely free to download and use. However, you need to purchase a separate Copilot for the Microsoft 365 plan at $30 per month to unlock the AI chatbot across all the Office apps on the desktop.

Revolutionize your notes in no time

Whether you are a student, professional, or a creative soul, take these apps for a spin and pick one based your needs, budget, and note-taking preferences. If you want to explore more such tools to improve your workflow, check our separate guide to find the top productivity apps for your PC.