Save Big on the SuperEQ S1 ANC Headphones

A great pair of headphones will find a way to balance the importance of comfort and sound quality. Having a pair of headphones that you can wear for hours on end while enjoying a very effective ANC feature can be fantastic. This is something that the SuperEQ S1 does particularly well.

While these headphones are able to produce great sound quality, they really shine with the hybrid active noise canceling. When you turn on ANC, you’ll be able to drown out so much background noise. Refridgerator hums, LED buzzing, traffic sounds, and more are all instantly silenced.

Become more focused on your work or studies with noisy distractions out of the way. Get up to 50 hours of playback using the wired connection, or 45 hours on Bluetooth. The 40mm drivers will immerse you in high-quality audio playback, whether you’re listing to your favorite songs or participating in a voice call.

S1 Specifications:

Active Noise Cancellation Type: Hybrid active noise canceling

Noise Reduction Depth: 28~33 dB

Playtime 1: 50 hours (wired noise-canceling mode)

Playtime 2: 45 hours (Bluetooth mode)

Playtime 3: 40 hours (Bluetooth noise-canceling mode)

Frequency Response: 20Hz~20KHz

Bluetooth Range: ≥33 feet (10-meter)

Speaker Diameters: 40mm

The S1 has large comfortable ear cups and a nice padded headband. The buttons have a solid clicky feel and they’re easy to use while listening to music. With a great design and really nice sound quality, the S1 headphones are a solid pair of Bluetooth headphones.

These headphones come with a travel pouch, a 3.5mm cable, a dual 3.5mm jack airplane adapter, and a micro-USB cable for charging. Take advantage of the special sales price of the SuperEQ S1 headphones using the links below.

Save 15% with code XDA15 at the Official Website

US Amazon

UK Amazon

Official website

