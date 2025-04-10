Summary Microsoft is holding a contest where you can win a 50th Anniversary Surface Laptop by posting a photo using your Surface device.

To enter the contest, post a photo on Instagram using your Surface, explain why it's the best device for you, tag with #Microsoft50SurfaceSweepstakes and #Microsoft50.

Contest ends on April 16th, open only to USA and Puerto Rico residents, full rules available on the official rules page.

How much do you love your Surface devices? If you're always bringing them along with you on your adventures, you could turn those experiences into a seriously slick once-in-a-lifetime prize. Microsoft wants to see what you get up to with your devices, and if you're chosen, you could win yourself a Microsoft Surface Laptop 50th Anniversary Exclusive. And boy, does it look good.

This gorgeous 50th Anniversary Microsoft Surface Laptop could be yours

In a post on Instagram, Microsoft breaks down the rules on how to enter this contest. First of all, you need to snap a photo of you using your Surface device "on-the-go" and post it on Instagram. In the description, let Microsoft know why your Surface is the best device for you. Then, tag it with the tags #Microsoft50SurfaceSweepstakes and #Microsoft50, and post it. After that, make sure you're following the official Surface Instagram account.

You have from now until April 16th to post your entry, so take your Surface someplace special and let Microsoft know why you love it so much. Also, you have to be in the USA or Puerto Rico to score one, so apologies to international fans. And as you'd imagine for a contest like this, there's a whole bunch of Ts and Cs, and you can read them all on the official rules page. Interestingly, the rules state that you don't have to own the Surface you're photographing to enter, and even link to some images of Surfaces you can use. Maybe someone can whip up something funny with Photoshop.