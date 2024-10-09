Key Takeaways Surface Duo 2's final update: Until Oct. 21, 2024, no more updates, even security ones.

Only one Android OS upgrade in 3 years for Surface Duo 2, upsetting buyers.

Microsoft scaling back Surface range, focusing on Laptop 7 and Pro 11.

If you pay $1500 for an Android device that is set to receive three years of updates, how many big version upgrades are you expecting for your money's worth? If you said anything above "one," you're not going to like what Microsoft did to the Surface Duo 2. The device has received what seems to be its final update before it's left behind, and it's not a pretty history.

As spotted by Windows Central, the Surface Duo 2's end-of-life update is rapidly approaching. It only has until October 21st, 2024 before it falls into the void where all end-of-service devices go, meaning that Microsoft won't publish any more updates for the device - not even security ones. In its three-year-long lifespan, the Surface Duo 2 received one Android OS upgrade, which has likely ticked off people who bought it.

Today, the Surface Duo 2 received a security update to help keep it protected from bad actors. There's nothing to say that the Surface Duo 2 won't receive another update between today and the 21st, but the chances are pretty slim, especially given that Microsoft began scaling back its Surface range last year and axing a few Android devices.

So, where does this leave the Surface range? While the Duo branch is dead in the water, Microsoft has been firing on all cylinders on the Surface Laptop 7 and Pro 11, both of which are the company's beloved Copilot+ offerings. Just don't expect the name "Surface" to appear on an Android device - not like anyone would want to buy one, given the Duo and Duo 2's pretty lackluster support.