Amazon has the Surface Dock 2 and the Surface Slim Pen 2 on sale, for a great way to accessorize your Surface.

Surface Dock 2 Surface Dock 2 If you want the best dock for any Surface, it's going to be the Surface Dock 2 directly from Microsoft. It will future-proof your setup and add a ton of ports to your Surface. See at Amazon

Slim Pen 2 Microsoft Surface Slim Pen 2 The Slim Pen 2 recharges wirelessly when it's stored inside of a Surface Keyboard, and it provides haptic feedback to make writing on a screen feel more like paper. See at Amazon

Looking to accessorize your new Surface product this Cyber Monday? You'll want to check out two perfect offers on Amazon. Both the Surface Slim Pen 2 and the Surface Dock 2 are on sale. The Surface Dock 2 is down in price from $259.99 to $191.39 and the Slim Pen 2 is down from $129.99 to $91.99. Those are 26% and 29% savings, respectively.

The Surface Dock 2 is one of the best docking stations for any Surface product as it can turn your device into a desktop PC when at your desk using the Surface Connect cable. You’ll get additional USB-C, and USB-A ports, as well as a headphone jack and an Ethernet port with this dock. It also can power dual 4K monitors at 60 Hz.

As for the Surface Slim Pen 2, this is the newest Surface Pen from Microsoft. It has support for haptic when paired with the Surface Pro 8 or Pro 9, and the Surface Laptop Studio, letting you feel slight vibrations in your hands when you ink on the screen. It also recharges when attached to the Type Cover keyboard, the bottom of a Surface Laptop Studio, or with an optional charging cradle.

There are many other deals just like this one floating around, but it is best to act fast as these savings will not last forever. Check out our Cyber Monday hub for tons of other savings.