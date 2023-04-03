A new leak has revealed what's believed to be an upcoming Surface Dock 3. Spotted on eBay is what Windows Central's Zac Bowden thinks is a new Surface Dock model that essentially ditches the traditional Surface Connect port for Thunderbolt 4 connectivity instead, and all in a sleeker-looking package.

Judging from the eBay images, we can see that this is one of the biggest redesigns for a Surface Dock yet. It looks to be much slimmer than the Surface Dock 2 in size. There's also USB-A and USB-C on the front, instead of dual USB-C as you get on Surface Dock 2. The rear ports have not changed, and there's still a collection of USB-C, USB-A, an audio jack, the Ethernet port, and the power input.

What's more important, though, is that Bowden believes this dock features Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, which offers faster data transfer rates. That'd be a huge win for photographers and video editors and anyone who is constantly transferring files between PCs. The other win? The fact that Microsoft has ditched Surface Connect means that the dock is now usable with more PCs, as the magnetic Surface Connect adapter is only found on Microsoft's Surface devices.

If you're wondering if this is just a late April fool's prank, it's not. The authenticity of this listing has been confirmed by Bowden, and he even mentioned that the dock is codenamed "Bergamo." Adding to the authenticity, he said it might even be released in "the next handful of weeks."

We'll have to wait and see what that means, but it's not uncommon for Microsoft to refresh its devices and accessories in the spring or late summer. As an example, last year we got the Surface Laptop Go 2 around June. Microsoft also has a lineup of "modern" accessories, too which work great with other PCs, so it's not too shocking if the next Surface Dock becomes more universal.

The eBay listing itself is still up at the time of writing and has the option to "buy it now" for $40. It's also showing that three have been sold in the past.

Source: Windows Central