Surface devices like the Surface Pro 9 or the Surface Laptop 5 aren't exactly known for having an abundance of ports, and it can be hard to connect all your peripherals to them. To fix that, Microsoft made the Surface Dock, and right now, you can grab it for as low as $138.99, a discount of over $60 from its original price. This is a great way to more ports like USB Type-A and Ethernet to your device, and now is the best time to do it.

Microsoft Surface Dock

The original Surface Dock features a wide range of ports including four USB Type-A ports, two mini-DisplayPort outputs, and Ethernet, and it's a great complement to any Surface device.

Indeed, the Microsoft Surface Dock greatly expands the selection of ports on your Surface device. For example, the Surface Pro 9 only has two USB Type-C ports and a Surface Connect port. With this dock, you can add four USB Type-A port, two mini-DisplayPort ports to connect external displays, Ethernet so you can have a wired internet connection, and even a headphone jack, which the Surface Pro 9 also doesn't have. Some Surface devices may have one or two extra ports, but this dock is still super useful for any of them.

This is the original model of the Surface Dock, and it's true that there's a Surface Dock 2 now, but that model replaces two of the USB Type-A ports with USB Type-A, and the mini-DisplayPorts outputs are also replaced with USB-C. Your peripherals may not be ready for that just yet, so there's still value in having the original model.

The Surface Dock connects to your laptop using the Surface Connect port, which is a magnetic connector, so it's easy to remove when you want to unplug your peripherals. Plus, if you trip on any cable, the dock will just disconnect from your Surface device instead of dragging it to the floor. Plus, in addition to connecting peripherals, it doubles as a charger, so you can do it all with just one port.

