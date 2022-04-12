The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 is $500 off today

The first Microsoft Surface Duo was far from the best foldable phone around, thanks to its plentiful software bugs and older hardware. The company fixed many of those issues with the Surface Duo 2, which arrived near the end of last year, and now it’s on sale for the lowest recorded price yet: $999.99 for the 128GB model, or $1,099.99 for the 256GB version.

Just like the first model, the Surface Duo 2 is an Android smartphone with two 5.8-inch 13:9 displays, which becomes one 8.3-inch screen when fully opened. You can use the phone folded around, with one display visible (like using a 2-in-1 laptop in tablet mode), or open it for a tablet-like experience. The customized software allows you to have one app on each display, or if you don’t mind the small bezel between the screens, you can stretch an app to fill both panels.

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

The rest of the hardware specifications include a Snapdragon 888 chipset, triple rear cameras, and 8GB of RAM. Microsoft shipped the Duo 2 with Android 11, and it seems the Android 12 update has been skipped in favor of Android 12L/12.1 — Google said in a blog post that Microsoft’s foldables (presumably including both the Duo and Duo 2) would receive Android 12L later this year. Android 12L includes new optimizations and features designed for foldables and other devices with larger screens.

This isn’t the first significant discount on the Surface Duo 2, as the phone was available for $250 off earlier this year. However, this is the lowest price so far, bringing it in line with pricing for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and other “budget” foldables. The chipset is now a year out of date (phones are starting to ship with Qualcomm’s newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC), and the cameras aren’t spectacular, but the Duo 2 still has a unique form factor.

The Surface Duo 2 is almost sold out on Amazon, as of the time of writing, but Best Buy still has plenty of stock available for shipping (and immediate pickup at some store locations).