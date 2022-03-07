Get the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 for $250 off today

The original Microsoft Surface Duo wasn’t the best phone around, even though it had two displays, thanks to its plentiful software bugs and older hardware. The company fixed many of those issues with the Surface Duo 2, which arrived near the end of last year, and now you can get the Duo 2 on sale for $250 below the original price. That works out to be $1,249.99 for the 128GB model, or $1,349.99 for the 256GB model.

Just like the first model, the Surface Duo 2 is an Android smartphone with two 5.8-inch 13:9 displays, which becomes one 8.3-inch screen when fully opened. You can use the phone folded, with one display visible, or open it for a tablet-like experience. The customized software allows you to have one app on each display, or if you don’t mind the small bezel between the screens, you can stretch an app to fill both panels.

The rest of the hardware specifications include a Snapdragon 888 chipset, triple rear cameras, and 8GB of RAM. Microsoft shipped the Duo 2 with Android 11, and it seems the Android 12 update has been skipped in favor of Android 12L — Google said in a blog post on Monday that Microsoft’s foldables (presumably including both the Duo and Duo 2) would receive Android 12L later this year. Android 12L includes new optimizations and features designed for foldables and other devices with larger screens.

This discount at Best Buy appears to be the first significant sale for the Duo 2 that doesn’t require a trade-in or activation on a certain carrier. Many of Best Buy’s smartphone discounts require activation on one of the store’s partnered carriers (such as AT&T and Verizon) during the checkout process, but you can buy the Duo 2 fully carrier-unlocked with no activation required for this sale. There’s even an option for same-day in-store pickup at some locations, depending on if the Best Buy stores near you have enough units on hand.