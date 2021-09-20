Surface Duo 2 gets certified with wireless charging, 5G, and UWB support

Just a few days prior to the rumored launch, the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 has been spotted on FCC documents, hinting towards some possible features. Microsoft is expected to announce the Surface Duo 2 on 22 September during an event where they’re announcing new Surface PCs. The Surface Duo was Microsoft’s unique smartphone announced almost two years ago and came with two displays attached by a hinge that allowed it to fold open and shut. This year, we’re expecting Microsoft to bring some noteworthy changes and improvements to the Surface Duo 2 and fix the shortcomings of its predecessor.

While there hasn’t been too much info about the Surface Duo 2, we have encountered some leaks and reports from time to time that showed off the exterior of the device or gave us a glimpse of how the new camera module would look like. Now, the phone has received FCC certification which means there’s some data in the documents that reveal more specifications and features of the device. Windows Central found that the document mentions the device as a portable handset indicating that the documentation could indeed be for the Surface Duo 2. There were references to the device being tested in the flip and flat states which also fall in line with what you would expect from a folding device like the Surface Duo 2.

The FCC test report mentions the presence of Wi-Fi 6, multi-band 5G connectivity, NFC, and UWB on the device. The report also mentions the presence of a feature called Wireless Power Transfer which may refer to wireless charging. It’s also believed that Wireless Power Transfer might refer to the ability of the device to wirelessly charge the Surface Pen or a similar gadget. Given how thin the Surface Duo is going to be, it might be difficult for Microsoft to add Qi wireless charging since heat dissipation might be an issue.

The Surface Duo 2 is going to be Microsoft’s flagship phone and is expected to come with the Snapdragon 888 SoC, so it only makes sense for the device to have 5G capabilities. We’re hoping that Microsoft irons out all the software issues that were present on the original Surface Duo and improves the overall user experience of the device.