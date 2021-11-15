You can now buy the Surface Duo 2 Pen Cover to charge the Surface Slim Pen

Microsoft has just launched the Surface Duo 2 Pen Cover, giving you protection for the dual-screen smartphone as well as a convenient way to store and charge the Surface Slim Pen 2. The case is listed on Microsoft’s website and Best Buy, though only the former allows you to order it right now.

The Surface Duo 2 and Surface Slim Pen 2 were announced at the same event, and while you could use them together, they weren’t designed to work together as well as some other Surface devices. For example, while you could attach the Surface Slim Pen 2 to the Surface Duo 2’s magnets, it wouldn’t charge while it’s in there. With the Surface Laptop Studio, the Surface Slim Pen 2 can charge while it’s stored under the laptop, or it can charge inside the new Surface Pro Signature Keyboard if you have a Surface Pro 8 or Pro X. This cover brings that capability to Microsoft’s latest phone, too.

The Surface Duo 2 Pen Cover is listed for $64.99, and it comes in two colors – Obsidian and Glacier, the same as the phone itself. Only half of the case will cover the glass itself, with the other half only having bumpers to protect the edges of the phone if you drop it. At writing time, only the Glacier model is available to order.

With this accessory, using the Surface Slim Pen 2 with the Surface Duo 2 becomes a more integrated experience, but there are still some limitations. The Surface Slim Pen 2 comes with haptic feedback (tactile signals, as Microsoft calls it), and those aren’t supported on the Surface Duo 2, at least for now. The phone also doesn’t support the tilt features of the pen, even though they’ll work on most Surface PCs.

This case is only available for the Surface Duo 2, so if you have a first-generation Surface Duo, you’ll need to buy a separate charger for the pen to use it, or charge it using another Surface device. If you’re interested, you can buy the Surface Duo 2 Pen Cover below. If you haven’t yet, check out our review of the Surface Duo 2 to see if you should buy it.