Microsoft's first dual-screen phone, the Surface Duo, has been consistently dropping in price since it launched two years ago for $1,399.99, and now, it's hit a new low, specifically for the unlocked variant. Right now, you can grab the base model of the Surface Duo, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, for just $319, which is over a $1,000 cheaper than its launch price. Admittedly, that initial price was very high for what was offered, but for $319, this is actually a great device.

While the specs aren't the newest around, you're still getting a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor in this phone, so performance is going to be great considering how much you're paying. 6GB of RAM is also very good for a $319 phone, and the same goes for the 128GB of storage. You're definitely getting your money's worth with this one.

Of course, there's also the fact this is a dual-screen phone, which makes it great for multi-tasking, or - even better - reading ebooks, with one page on each screen on the device. And the phone still manages to be impressively thin despite its two screens, so there's a lot of value in the engineering and the display experience here. At this price, you might even grab it just to see what a dual-screen phone is like.

We'd be remiss not to mention that the camera - yes, there's only one - is pretty bad, so you're not going to be buying this to be your photo-taking device. It's all about the dual-screen experience here, and this price tag definitely makes it that much easier to see if this kind of device interests you. The Surface Duo has technically been cheaper before, but only in the case of carrier-locked models, so this deal makes it easier to try it out with no strings attached.

