Microsoft Surface Earbuds Best Value $160 $200 Save $40 Microsoft's Surface Earbuds are really geared towards Windows fans with a set of features that no other companies are doing right now. They're light, super comfortable, and offer some interesting interactions with Office apps.

Microsoft's Surface Earbuds have somewhat flown under the radar in the pantheon of great earbuds, but they're a killer set to have if you work at a PC all day. With Black Friday deals currently sweeping the internet, that's doubly true thanks to a stellar price cut. You can currently pick up Microsoft's premier set of earbuds for up to $65 off their usual price.

That's a heck of a discount from the Surface Earbuds' usual $200 price tag. They're not the best Black Friday accessory deal if you're looking for noise cancelation, but if comfort and neat Windows features are up your alley, then it's going to be hard to find a better set of buds for the price. Add in your pick between "glacier" and "graphite" color schemes, and this is a solid buy.

What makes the Surface Earbuds so good?

So what makes the Surface Earbuds so great? Comfort. These buds are designed to sit in your ears in such a way that you barely notice they're there. Instead of shoving their way into your sound holes like most earbuds, they're sort of cradled in the outer part of your ear, gently letting sound in through a small protrusion inside.

For office workers, that's a godsend. You can pipe in audio from music, podcasts, and conference calls while still being able to carry on a conversation when a partner or colleague walks up to chat with you. You essentially don't need to remove the buds during the workday if you really don't want to.

Otherwise, you're looking at up to 24 hours of battery life, so you won't have to top up often. The touch-sensitive side panels of the earbuds are great with some Windows-specific features as well. You can use them to swipe through a slide deck if you're giving a PowerPoint presentation, and built-in voice dictation support with Windows helps you keep typing even without getting your hands involved.

For their Black Friday discount, the Surface Earbuds are a great little companion for office and remote workers alike. And if you use a Surface as your main PC, then they're built to pair right alongside it as the perfect Surface companion.