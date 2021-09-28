Best Surface Go 3 accessories: Microsoft, Anker, LG, and more

If you use your Microsoft Surface Go 3 for work or school, you could use it with a docking station and external monitor. Using an external monitor can provide more screen real estate, and docking stations can offer additional ports for multi-tasking. Professional creative users may also need a monitor with excellent color calibration and accuracy. You might also want an external keyboard or spare pen for note taking. Whether you’re a pro, or just looking to watch Netflix on a bigger screen, our list of the Surface Go 3 accessories has something for everyone.

Monitors

Let’s start with monitors. Monitors come in a variety of sizes, and span the price spectrum from fairly cheap to incredibly expensive. When choosing an external monitor to use with your new laptop, you should carefully consider your use-case as well as your budget.

If you need to expand your port selection, the aforementioned docking stations and dongles work in tandem with your new monitor. We’ve rounded up the best monitors for 4K performance, creative professionals, and those looking to get the best overall bang for their buck.

LG 32UL950-W 32 inch Class Ultrafine Best overall Thunderbolt monitor The UHD 4K resolution displays breathtaking clarity and fine detail with four times the resolution of Full HD. Plus this monitor is designed to work with compatible calibration devices that ensure precise adjustments of color, brightness and more. View at Amazon

Lenovo ThinkVision M14 Best portable Looking for an external monitor you can carry with you? Lenovo offers its customers the ThinkVision M14 that features a 14 inch full-HD panel and dual USB-C ports for a seamless connectivity experience. View at Amazon

HP U28 4K Best 4K HP's U28 features a factory-calibrated 4K HDR IPS panel which is great for studio work and also features a host of I/O ports. If you want a 4K model with a solid price, this is an excellent option to consider. View at Amazon

ASUS ProArt Display 27 Best for creative use The ASUS ProArt PA279CV is suited for customers looking for an external display for the purpose of photo or video editing. It features a 27 inch 4K resolution IPS panel that offers 100% sRGB coverage, factory calibrated for Delta E < 2 color accuracy and a USB-C port for seamless connectivity. View at Amazon

BenQ EW3280U Best 32 inch If you want a huge external monitor that isn't an UltraWide, consider BenQ's EW3280U. The monitor is beautiful and comes with two USB-C ports that let you daisy-chain two monitors together, along with HDMI and DisplayPort inputs. This monitor also includes a remote so you can switch inputs, change the picture quality, and control the volume without having to reach up to the monitor itself. View at Amazon

Dell U2520DR Best with built-in hub The quality and reliability of Dell's Ultrasharp series is well-known. This monitor also includes two standard USB 3.0 ports, along with a USB-C, HDMI port and dual DisplayPort options, allowing the monitor to act as your hub so you can connect additional peripherals. View at Amazon

Sceptre Curved 30 Best curved If you like the look of a curved monitor, Sceptre has a nice option here. This monitor features a 2560 x 1080 resolution, which isn't the highest for a large display, but should work for basic use. You can also use a VESA mount to optimize your desk space and workflow. At under $250, this is solid value for curved screen enthusiasts. View at Amazon

LG 34WK650 Best Ultrawide 34 inch If you like the look of LG's 29WP60G-B but want a bigger display, check out this 34 inch option. LG’s 34 inch UltraWide monitor is a great pick if you want a relatively affordable ultrawide display. With a Full HD display and AMD FreeSync, you should be able to make the most of LG’s impressive display. This 34 inch LG monitor is HDR10 ready with Maxx Audio speakers in the bottom bezel. View at Amazon

LG 24UD58-B Best 4K alternative Those that want 4K and excellent gaming options should look at the LG 24UD58-B. Use your Surface Go 3 to watch Netflix in 4K, or play some of the newest Stadia games. This monitor isn't quite as attractive as others, but it makes up for it with performance and features. View at Amazon

Keyboards

While the Microsoft Go 3 is best used on the go with a detachable keyboard, you may want to use it with an external monitor. Using an external monitor can provide more screen real estate and docking stations can offer additional ports for multi-tasking. Of course, you’ll need a quality external keyboard to complete your workstation.

When choosing a keyboard for daily use, you’ll want to have both comfort and reliability. There are a range of ergonomic designs, key layouts, and advanced features to consider when shopping for a keyboard. In this list we’ll take a look at the best keyboards to use with your Microsoft Surface Go 3, at a variety of price points.

In addition to external keyboards, we are also including a few alternative replacement detachable keyboards in case you don’t want to use the official Microsoft keyboard cover or want an extra.

Surface Go Type Cover Microsoft Type Cover The next-generation classic click-in keyboard for Surface now comes in four colors and is backlit to keep you working when the lights go down. It also comes in a number of stylish colors to match your personal style. View at Amazon

Microsoft Bluetooth Keyboard Black Slim modern design Slim, modern design at an exceptional value. Enjoy the solid, durable feel of this refined keyboard as you work in Windows and Office 365. Connects wirelessly to your windows laptop via Bluetooth. Connect to your windows 10 or 11 PC right out of the box when you enable swift Pair. View at Amazon

Microsoft Sculpt keyboard Ergonomic split design Split keyset design helps to position wrists and forearms in a natural, relaxed position. Cushioned palm rest provides support and promotes a neutral wrist position. You also get a separate number pad, perfect for spreadsheet work. View at Amazon

Brydge C-Type wireless keyboard Keyboard and mouse combo Perhaps you want a keyboard bundled with a wireless mouse? This slim wireless keyboard from Jelly Comb also comes bundled with a travel mouse. Both devices feature an ergonomic design and automatic sleep mode to preserve battery life. At just $25, this is a great bundle to consider. View at Amazon

Havit backlit mechanical keyboard Mechanical keyboard lovers For those that enjoy the typing experience of a mechanical keyboard, Havit has a great option under $50. The Kalith Blue Switches offer nice key travel and a satisfying click. A unique ice blue LED color completes the look of this beautiful and sleek design. View at Amazon

Logitech K380 Compact design If you want your keyboard to take up less space on your desktop, consider the Logitech K380. This compact wireless keyboard also offers easy switch capability for up to three devices at once. This keyboard works with virtually any operating system, including Windows. View at Amazon

Pens

While the Surface Go 3 is a great machine, it unfortunately doesn’t come bundled with the Microsoft Surface Go 3 pen. Of course, you can buy the official Surface pen separately from Microsoft or another vendor, but there are plenty of other options to consider. When searching for alternative Surface pens, make sure they support the Microsoft Pen Protocol or MPP. In this article we’ve curated a selection of the best pens to use with your Microsoft Surface Go 3 at any budget.

Some of the key considerations when selecting a new pen are tilt, pressure sensitivity, and battery life. If you do a lot of drawing with your Surface, you’ll want a pen that has accurate tilt and excellent pressure sensitivity. These aspects are key to achieving high precision when sketching or coloring with your pen. For those who do an exceptional amount of writing each day, make sure you get a pen with solid battery life. Several of the pens below are rechargeable, but some of them still take regular AAA batteries. Keep in mind having a rechargeable pen will increase flexibility when traveling. In the case of a rechargeable pen, you can throw a portable charger in your bag and not worry about running out of juice.

Microsoft Official Surface Pen Microsoft reliability If you want to match your new Surface Go 3 perfectly, the official Microsoft Surface Pen is the way to go. Writes like pen on paper. Surface Pen is a natural writing and drawing tool, with precision ink on one end that now enables tilt and a natural-feeling rubber eraser on the other. Responds to an artists touch. Effortlessly express the finest sketches and lines with Surface Pen. Rest your hand on the screen of your Surface device, just as you would writing on a notebook. View at Amazon

Tesha Surface pen Best affordable alternative At under $30, the Tesha Surface pen has just about everything the Microsoft version offers. It features 1024 pressure points is designed for writing, drawing, and notes taking. Instant response, low latency, truly accurate handwriting reproduction. alm rejection technology allows you to rest your hand naturally on the screen while writing, no need wearing anti-friction gloves. Super convenient for kids. View at Amazon

Letech+ Surface Pen Excellent pressure sensitivity Ergonomic Design with palm rejection which allows resting your hand comfortably on the screen while working. Equipped with 2 buttons for option on eraser or mouse mode. With the 9.5 mm diameter streamlined tip point, this stylus is sensitive to pressure and tilt for making subtle shadow or creating delicate drawings. It is also multifunctional to use it for the slideshows presentations. View at Amazon

Dell Premium Active Pen Excellent pressure sensitivity The Dell Premium Active Pen features flexible, multi-protocol compatibility with select Dell 2-in-1s with a Windows Ink compatible display. Quickly launch OneNote by clicking the top button and write notes (even on a locked screen), capture a screenshot, or activate Cortana. Efficiently erase or launch the context menu with the side buttons. Install Windows Ink Workspace to customize buttons to your needs. View at Dell

HP Tilt Pen Integrated presenter controls Elevate your creativity with the improved precision of the HP Tilt Pen. Write, draw, and compute as naturally as ever with true-to-life feel creating a seamless and enjoyable working experience. Activate presentation mode to conveniently move your cursor, flip through slides, and highlight key points of your presentation—without the need for a clicker. View at HP

ANKACE Surface Pen Low price alternative High Precision & Easy To Use: The high-quality 1.0mm nib provides precise and highly sensitive writing and drawing. No need for Bluetooth or driver, just put the battery in the pen and it will work normally. it automatically turn in Sleep Mode after idle for 5 minutes to save power. Made of durable aluminum alloy. The conductive fiber used in the refill has a damping effect and can protect the screen from scratches; the 80 cm drop-proof design can protect the pen from accidental dropping and enhance durability and safety. View at Amazon

Those are our picks for the best accessories available today for your Microsoft Surface Go 3 tablet. For those that want the full Microsoft Surface experience, the official Surface pen and keyboard cover is of course still your best bet. The LG UltraWide 32 monitor is also a great option for increasing productivity when docking your new Surface Go 3. Let us know in the comments which accessories you use with your new Surface device.