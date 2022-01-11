The Surface Go 3 is now available in Matte Black on the Microsoft Store

After some leaks suggested it earlier this week, the Surface Go 3 is now officially available to buy in Matte Black. The new color option joins the Platinum variant, and it’s the first time a Surface Go tablet has been available in black.

It looks like Microsoft is making all the existing variants of the Surface Go 3 available in Matte Black, including the LTE model. In fact, the LTE version is only available in Matte Black right now on the Microsoft Store, as the Platinum variant is out of stock. Otherwise, you don’t have to worry about what model you want, because both colors exist for it.

The internal specs are exactly the same, so you can get up to an Intel Core i3-10100Y, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD for storage. There’s also an entry-level model with a Pentium Gold 6500Y processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage, and a mid-tier model with the Pentium processor but with the extra RAM and storage. If you want LTE support, you’ll need to spring for the top-tier model, and that will cost you $729.99. The base model starts at $399.99. This is all without the Type Cover and Surface Pen, which are sold separately. Those come in a few different colors, giving you some more personalization options.

Surface Go 3 The Surface Go 3 is a solid budget tablet with LTE support, and it now comes in a new Matte Black colorway! See at Microsoft

Even though the first Surface tablets ever, which will turn 10 years old this year, launched in dark colors, Microsoft started using its signature Platinum color with the Surface Pro 3, and it wasn’t until the Pro 6 that we saw a black Surface tablet again. However, the Surface Go line has only been available in Platinum until today.

Earlier today, Microsoft also released an LTE variant of the Surface Pro 8, which was promised when the device was first announced last year. The LTE version comes with a Snapdragon X20 modem so you can stay connected to the internet even without Wi-Fi.